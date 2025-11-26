Award-Winning AI Leader and Psychology Researcher Akila Selvaraj Releases Transformational Debut Book ‘What Tree Are You?’

Book Cover Headshot

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed AI product strategist, technologist, and psychology enthusiast Akila Selvaraj announces the release of her debut book, What Tree Are You? , a groundbreaking self-realization framework helping people understand their natural personality wiring and rebuild their lives with clarity, confidence, and compassion.Blending 18+ years of global experience in artificial intelligence with a lifelong passion for psychology, Selvaraj introduces the Tree Personality Model — a simple, universal, metaphor-driven system that reveals how individuals are “naturally wired” and how it shapes their emotional patterns to grow without guilt or identity loss.The book was born from Selvaraj’s own journey of healing after a painful divorce.“In the lowest moment of my life, I began studying myself the same way I analyzed complex AI systems,” she says. “I wasn’t trying to reinvent myself, I was trying to understand myself. That clarity rebuilt everything: my confidence, my health, my direction, and my future.”A Personal Crisis Sparked a Universal FrameworkWhile rebuilding her life, Selvaraj noticed deep parallels between human identity and systems behavior. Through reflection, research, and documented shifts in her own medical results, the Tree Personality Model took form.The book introduces concepts including:Tree Personalities & inner wiringHybrid Adaptation or growing without abandoning who you areEmotional clarity & self-awarenessGuilt-free personal growthHow personality shapes choices, relationships, and resilienceThis human-centered framework merges emotional insight, systems thinking, and lived experience, offering readers a simple way to understand themselves at a depth many never reach.“People don’t suffer from lack of motivation,” Selvaraj explains. “They suffer from a lack of understanding. When people finally see who they are, without guilt, comparison, or pressure, their next step becomes obvious.”The book also marks the convergence of Selvaraj’s two worlds: the analytical precision of artificial intelligence and the emotional wisdom of human psychology.About Akila SelvarajAkila Selvaraj is a senior AI product strategist, software engineer, and psychology researcher with nearly two decades of global tech industry experience. She is a senior member of IEEE, a member of the Forbes Technology Council, and a Royal Fellow of the International Organization for Academic and Scientific Development. She is also the recipient of the International Achievers Award and the Titan Business Award, and serves as a judge in global business award panels.Raised on a farm in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Selvaraj now resides in Dallas, Texas, where she integrates technology, psychology, writing, and humanitarian work to help people live more aligned, emotionally healthy lives.What Tree Are You? is available through www.akilaselvaraj.com Purchase the book on Amazon Media inquiries, interview requests, and speaking invitations:Email: akila@akilaselvaraj.comWebsite: www.akilaselvaraj.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.