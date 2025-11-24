Pain Management Drugs Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pain Management Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pain Management Drugs Market?

The market size of pain management drugs has seen a consistent expansion in recent years. Projected growth from $80.13 billion in 2024 to $83.69 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, indicates steady progress. The rise in historical period growth can be linked to an increase in chronic pain incidents, a surge in cancer diagnoses, a higher number of surgical procedures, enhanced pain evaluation, and governmental actions.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the size of the pain management drugs market in the coming years. It is predicted to expand to a market size of $104.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Multiple factors will contribute to this predicted growth during the forecast period, including non-opioid alternatives, targeted therapies, precision medicine strategies, psychological interventions, and a strong focus on reducing side effects. Upcoming trends projected for the forecast period encompass value-based care models, increased accessibility programs, combined therapies, inventive formulations, and biosimilar pain medications.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pain Management Drugs Market?

The pain management drugs market is anticipated to grow due to the rising frequency of surgical procedures. Surgical procedures, which involve cutting or penetrating body tissues to treat diseases, conditions, injuries, or to modify bodily functions or enhance appearances, necessitate the use of pain management medications. These drugs are vital in surgeries as they assist in managing and relieving post-surgery pain, thus significantly bettering patient comfort and recovery times. For example, in September 2023, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery released the Global Survey 2022 report. Based on this US-based professional body's report for certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, there was a general increase of 11.2% in the tasks completed by plastic surgeons in 2022, totaling to more than 14.9 million surgical procedures conducted worldwide. The past four years have seen a consistent incline in aesthetic surgery, with an increase of 41.3%. Consequently, the amplifying rate of surgeries is propelling the growth of the pain management drugs market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pain Management Drugs Market?

Major players in the Pain Management Drugs include:

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Abbott Laboratories

• Endo International plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pain Management Drugs Industry?

The intervention of technology is a major trend picking up speed in the pain management drugs industry. The key players in the market are putting substantial efforts into creating new tech-driven solutions. For example, in October 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a biotech firm based in the US, disclosed noteworthy progress in the development of Suzetrigine (VX-548), a medication used for treating acute and neuropathic pain. This innovative drug is specifically designed to offer effective pain relief while avoiding the usual side effects of typical analgesics. With Suzetrigine, new treatment options for patients dealing with various pain conditions are anticipated, which may significantly improve their standard of living. By pushing forward with this cutting-edge solution, Vertex is attempting to fulfill the unmet medical requirements in pain management and establish itself as a frontrunner in the pharmaceutical industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pain Management Drugs Market Report?

The pain management drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Anti-Migraine Agents, Antidepressants, Opioids, Nonnarcotic Analgesics

2) By Indication: Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Postoperative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Muscle Sprain Or Strain, Bone Fracture, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Aspirin, Diclofenac, Ketorolac

2) By Anesthetics: Local Anesthetics, General Anesthetics

3) By Anticonvulsants: Gabapentin, Pregabalin, Carbamazepine, Topiramate

4) By Anti-Migraine Agents: Triptans, Ergot Alkaloids, CGRP Inhibitors

5) By Antidepressants: Tricyclic Antidepressants, SNRIs

6) By Opioids: Morphine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Fentanyl

7) By Nonnarcotic Analgesics: Acetaminophen, Aspirin, Other Analgesics

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pain Management Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the pain management drugs market. Anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is next in line. The market report for pain management drugs encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

