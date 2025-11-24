Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Forecasted to Achieve US $28.15 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market In 2025?

The market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market, which is worth $20.68 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $21.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors like chronic inflammatory diseases, management of postoperative pain, sports injuries, over-the-counter accessibility, an aging global population, and increased consumer awareness have largely contributed to the progression in the historic period.

The market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with a projected rise to $28.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This projected increase during the forecast period can be linked to the development of new pain management treatments, legislative alterations, implementation of telehealth, worldwide wellness movements, competition from biosimilars, the preferences of patients, and the advancement of precision medicine approaches. The forecast period also indicates prevalent trends, including over-the-counter (OTC) market leadership, increased favor for cox-2 inhibitors, generics and market rivalry, as well as the integration of digital health technologies.

Download a free sample of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8023&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market is predicted to experience a surge due to the increasing cases of chronic pain. Chronic pain is a discomfort lasting up to or more than half a year and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are often used to cure injuries and manage this kind of pain. For example, a report from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), a government agency in the U.S, in April 2022, revealed that chronic pain is regularly a result of arthritis which affects a large population in the U.S. Severe joint pain linked to arthritis is affecting nearly one in four adults out of 15 million arthritis patients. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of chronic pain is stimulating the growth of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Industry?

Major players in the Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

• Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Perrigo Company PLC

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market In The Globe?

In the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, a major trend is product innovation. Major firms in this sector are focusing on the development of new tech solutions. For instance, Endo International plc, a pharmaceutical firm based in Ireland, introduced ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets in March 2024. These tablets blend ibuprofen's anti-inflammatory and analgesic features with famotidine's protective effects on the stomach. This combination is designed to provide pain relief while reducing the potential gastrointestinal side effects often linked with long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen.

What Segments Are Covered In The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Report?

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Other Route Of Administration

2) By Disease Indication: Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases, Other Disease Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Oral: Tablets, Capsules, Liquids Or Solutions

2) By Topical: Gels, Creams, Patches

3) By Other Route Of Administration: Injectable (Intravenous And Intramuscular), Suppositories

View the full non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. For the forecast period, an accelerated growth rate is anticipated for Asia-Pacific in the same market. The market report for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs provides an analysis for areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Corticosteroid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corticosteroid-global-market-report

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.