GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market to Reach USD $17.36 Billion by 2029 at 5.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

In recent times, there has been consistent growth in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market size. The market is projected to expand from $13.58 billion in 2024 to $14.09 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This growth during the historic period is linked to the increased rates of diabetes, the clinical effectiveness of the therapy, elevated patient awareness and acceptance, worldwide health campaigns, and patients' preference for injectable treatments.

The GLP-1 receptor market agonist is projected to significantly increase in size over the coming years, reaching an estimated value of $17.36 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The projected expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to an increased focus on lifestyle management, as well as the growth of personalised medicine approaches, broader indications, development of advanced products, and incorporation into combination therapies. Key trends for the forecast period include the introduction of oral formulations, heightened focus on combination therapies, strategic alliances and collaborations, alterations in reimbursement policies and accessibility, and patient-centred approaches.

Download a free sample of the glp-1 receptor agonist market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9631&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Global Market Growth?

The growing occurrence of diabetes is projected to boost the GLP-1 receptor agonist market. Diabetes, a persistent condition that arises when the pancreas fails to generate enough insulin or the body can't effectively use the insulin it produces, is characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, a sign of the metabolic disease known as diabetes mellitus. GLP-1 receptor agonist aids in diabetes management by prompting the body to create more insulin, reducing blood sugar levels. Consequently, the expanding diabetes prevalence amplifies the market growth. For example, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK governmental agency, reported in March 2024 that between March 2022 and March 2023, the proportion of persons with type 1 diabetes who received all eight suggested care process jumped by 22%, and for type 2 diabetes, that growth was 21%. Moreover, the portion achieving the target HbA1c levels climbed to 37.9%, a record high according to the National Diabetes Audit (NDA). Thus, the escalating number of diabetes cases fuels the growth of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

Major players in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist include:

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Sanofi SA

• Eli Lilly and Company

• AstraZeneca Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Innovent Biologics Inc.

• Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market. Predominant companies in this area are zeroing in on producing creative solutions to solidify their standings. Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical establishment dedicated to producing medicines to enhance people's lives, for example, unveiled a new FDA-endorsed Mounjaro in May 2022. This GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist is ingeniously designed using a single molecule to stimulate the body's receptors for the incretin hormones GIP and GLP-1. It is available in a pen auto-injector format with a pre-attached, concealed needle, which eliminates the need for patients to handle or visualize it. Furthermore, it is available in six dosage options.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report?

The glp-1 receptor agonist market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide, Other Drugs

2) By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, Other Users

Subsegments:

1) By Exenatide: Byetta, Bydureon

2) By Liraglutide: Victoza, Saxenda

3) By Dulaglutide: Trulicity

4) By Lixisenatide: Adlyxin

5) By Other Drugs: Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Others

View the full glp-1 receptor agonist market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glp-1-receptor-agonist-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry?

In 2024, the most significant region in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market was North America. The GLP-1 receptor agonist market report anticipates that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasting period. The report includes data on several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-and-blood-components-global-market-report

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-group-typing-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.