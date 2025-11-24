Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market to Reach USD $0.08 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market. The market scale is projected to ramp up from $0.06 billion in 2024 to $0.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The prior period's growth can be traced back to factors such as the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, regulatory climate, advancement in healthcare infrastructure, patient consciousness and education, and economic conditions.

The generic drugs for musculoskeletal disorders market size is predicted to exhibit robust growth in the coming years. The market value is anticipated to escalate to ""$0.08 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as population growth and aging, emerging markets, personalized medicine, healthcare adjustments, and global health tendencies contribute to this forecasted growth. Key upcoming tendencies include the incorporation of technology in therapies, government-supported initiatives and health policies, a shift towards alternative pain management strategies, higher acceptance of biosimilars, and progress in the development of generic drugs.

Download a free sample of the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9433&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market?

The generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market's expansion is projected to be fueled by the high occurrence of arthritis. Arthritis, characterised by joint tenderness, swelling, pain, and rigidity, can be effectively managed with generic musculoskeletal disorder medications, which help alleviate muscle pain, stiffness, and treat muscle spasms associated with the condition. As an example, Versus Arthritis, a UK charity, revealed in March 2022 that around 10 million individuals suffer from osteoarthritis in the UK, including 5.4 million with knee OA and 3.2 million with hip OA. In addition, roughly 450,000 are affected by rheumatoid arthritis and 190,000 by psoriatic arthritis. This amounts to over 20 million people dealing with musculoskeletal conditions, leading to more than 30 million prescriptions for these issues, costing approximately £139 million in 2022-2023. Consequently, the high incidence of arthritis is propelling the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Industry?

Major players in the Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• AstraZeneca plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market In The Globe?

Strategic alliances are an emerging trend in the generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market, as many businesses in the sector are forming partnerships to solidify their market prominence. For instance, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, a pharmaceutical firm based in Japan, entered into a partnership with the US pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly and Company, in July 2022. This collaboration allows both companies to expand their product range and provide effective treatment for conditions like diabetes and other diseases. Additionally, in February 2022, Pfizer Inc., an American pharmaceutical and biotech company, joined forces with Alex Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company from Sweden. This innovative strategic partnership presents patients with clinically confirmed, evidence-based, and customized digital therapeutics.

What Segments Are Covered In The Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Report?

The generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Medication, Therapy, Surgery, Other Treatment Types

2) By Disorder Type: Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Spondylarthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Other Disorder Types

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Store, Online Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Medication: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Analgesics, Corticosteroids, Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologics

2) By Therapy: Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Chiropractic Treatment, Massage Therapy

3) By Surgery: Joint Replacement Surgery, Arthroscopy, Spinal Surgery, Fusion Surgery

4) By Other Treatment Types: Lifestyle Modifications, Alternative Therapies, Assistive Devices

View the full generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-musculoskeletal-disorders-drugs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for generic musculoskeletal disorders drugs. The market report for these drugs includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Generic Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-drugs-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.