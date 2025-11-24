Eylea Market to Reach $13.64 Billion by 2029 with 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Eylea Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Eylea Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the Eylea market has experienced significant growth. The market value is projected to increase from $9.94 billion in 2024 to $10.51 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth witnessed during the historic period is a result of factors such as the prevalence of diabetic macular edema (DME), the clinical effectiveness and safety profile of Eylea, its competition with other anti-VEGF therapies, regulatory approvals for various retinal conditions, and a shift in preference to intravitreal injections.

The Eylea market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. It is predicted to expand to ""$13.64 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This forecasted growth can be credited to the emergence of therapeutic indications, the introduction of biosimilar competition, increased awareness and diagnostic methods, real-world evidence, and post-market research. The preference of patients for less frequent injections also contributes to this growth. Throughout the forecast period, major trends expected are advancements in imaging technologies, applications of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, patient assistance initiatives, improvements in drug delivery technologies, retinal imaging technologies, and clinical trials for new indications.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Eylea Market?

The escalating incidence of eye conditions is set to drive the Eylea market forward. Ocular diseases, which are conditions that disrupt the eye's ability to function properly and detrimentally affect vision clarity, often go undetected until they have advanced significantly. Eylea addresses such eye conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, which harm the retina or macula impacting vision. Eylea functions by inhibiting the protein that forms weaker new blood vessels and reduces the swelling of the retina caused by blockages in the blood vessels. For instance, in October 2022, data from the BrightFocus Foundation, a US nonprofit organization focused on advancing research and support for macular degeneration and glaucoma, suggested that there were 80 million individuals worldwide suffering from glaucoma, with the number projected to rise to over 111 million by 2040. Thus, the growing incidence of eye diseases is a key factor fueling the Eylea market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Eylea Market?

Major players in the Eylea include:

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Roche Holding AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Eylea Market?

A significant trend that is gaining prominence in the eylea market is the emphasis on research and innovations. The most prominent industry actors consider the development of state-of-the-art technical resolutions as a paramount objective. Take for example, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company based in the US known for their development of medicines for severe diseases. They were granted approval by the US FDA in August 2023 for Eylea HD (aflibercept) injection 8 mg, which is intended to assist patients suffering from wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR). The course of administration follows an initial period of four weeks for the first three months across all indications, which then transition into revised intervals of eight to 16 weeks for wAMD and DME, and every eight to 12 weeks for diabetic retinopathy.

How Is The Eylea Market Segmented?

The eylea market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Prefilled Syringe Package, Vial Package

2) By Disorder: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Disorders

3) By Application: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Prefilled Syringe Package: Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes, Multi-Dose Prefilled Syringes

2) By Vial Package: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Eylea Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Eylea market with the largest market share. The Eylea market is predicted to grow most rapidly in Asia-Pacific in the future. The Eylea market report analyses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

