Robotalker and TutorTeachers Partner for Betting Tutoring Services

Integration of affordable automated calls and SMS helps attract students to TutorTeachers.org's certified tutors and reduce no shows by 300%.

Students have access to qualified teachers through this partnership. Robotalker.com's tools assist families in discovering, book, and attending sessions with our certified tutors.” — Shelby Vrey, Co-Founder of TutorTeachers.org

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotalker.com, a provider of automated communication solutions , today announced a partnership with TutorTeachers.org , a platform that connects students with native English-speaking educators who hold university qualifications and certifications. This collaboration is part of Robotalker.com's sustainability initiative to support non-profits, small businesses, and the education sector during economic challenges, including reduced school funding, limited grants, and rising homeschooling trends.TutorTeachers.org provides access to tutors for subjects including math, science, languages, and test prep. The platform includes a free discovery session to determine suitable plans, with options starting at $24.50 per hour for 20 sessions or custom arrangements for extended support. TutorTeachers.org uses a matching process where students or parents submit requirements, and the system pairs them with tutors based on subject, grade level, and availability. The approach is to provide individualized support, as research from the U.S. Department of Education indicates personalized tutoring can improve grades by one letter grade on average in subjects like math and reading. Impact from the platform includes over 500 families served, with user feedback showing improved student performance, such as grades rising from C to A in some cases, and increased attendance in sessions.The partnership utilizes Robotalker.com's ringless voicemails and FCC-compliant operations to support enrollment processes. For example, automated calls can send lesson previews to support session participation. Robotalker.com operates in healthcare, finance, retail, real estate, and education with compliant outreach.TutorTeachers.org has provided K-12 tutoring services for years, using qualified, experienced, and background-checked teachers for 1-on-1 sessions adapted to each child's learning style, pace, and needs—including support for dyslexia, ADHD, and curricula like IB, Cambridge, Common Core. It serves families, homeschoolers, schools, and organizations with plans starting with a free 30-minute discovery session, trials with money-back guarantees on the first paid session, virtual classrooms, progress tracking, 24-hour tutor support, and packages like the Foundational Pack (5 hours) or Mastery Plan (20 hours) without setup fees or commitments. Reviews on Trustpilot and Indeed note tutors, results (e.g., grades from C to A+), and environment based on educational theories. TutorTeachers.org has over 500 families worldwide and a record of supporting student potential.The platform's process involves initial assessments during the free discovery session to identify strengths and areas for improvement, followed by customized lesson plans. This method is based on educational research from the National Bureau of Economic Research showing that tailored instruction can increase learning retention by 25-50%. Impact includes higher test scores and improved confidence, as reported in user testimonials."Students have access to qualified teachers through this partnership. Robotalker.com's tools assist families in discovering, booking, and attending sessions with our certified tutors," said Shelby Vrey, Co-Founder of TutorTeachers.org.Thomas Mahoney, CEO of Robotalker.com, stated, "Our platform supports communication in various industries, and this partnership with TutorTeachers.org shows its application in education for student retention through notifications. See discussion on these services as the best in the world ."Robotalker.com provides automated calls for confirmations, SMS for reports, and plans with a 30-day money-back guarantee on the entry $9 plan for 100 units. It includes CRM integrations and a free demo to explore the portal. Monthly plans and charity discounts are available for different users.This partnership is part of Robotalker.com's sustainability initiative, aimed at assisting non-profits, small businesses, and the education sector amid economic pressures, such as reduced funding and increased homeschooling. Robotalker.com has been providing automated communications for over a decade with its web-based platform that delivers robocalls and bulk texts, featuring dynamic text-to-speech for custom messages, multilingual support, interactive responses, predictive dialing, auto-responders, MMS for campaigns, opt-in management, and analytics. It supports delivery to USA, Canada, Australia, and UK. FTC/FCC-compliant for operations and HIPAA-compliant via hipaa.robotalker.com for sensitive data. Robotalker.com is used by clients in various sectors, with testimonials noting ease of use and results.Studies from the National Bureau of Economic Research indicate that automated messaging in education can improve administrative efficiency and safety measures. This led to the partnership to address current challenges in the sector.Key aspects for students and families:1) Enrollment support: SMS with videos for sign-up processes in tutoring sessions.2) Attendance assistance: Text-to-speech calls for session reminders.3) Plan options: Free discovery at TutorTeachers.org; Robotalker plans from $9 with guarantee on entry level.

How Robotalker Boosted Tutorteachers.org Attendance by 24%!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.