Emphysema Treatment Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Emphysema Treatment Market?

The market size for the treatment of emphysema has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a value of $5.15 billion in 2024 to a worth of $5.4 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The surge experienced during the historical phase could be ascribed to factors such as the influence of the smoking epidemic, progress in medical treatments, the establishment of pulmonary rehabilitation schemes, enhancement of diagnostic instruments, and an increase in awareness and education.

The market for emphysema treatment is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the upcoming years, with an expected worth of ""$7.28 billion by 2029,"" exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This estimated growth for the forecast period is due to factors such as the aging demographic, tailored treatment strategies, widened therapy accessibility, emphasis on symptom control, and co-operative health care models. Other noteworthy trends during the forecast period comprise of gene therapy research, patient learning and empowerment, employment of artificial intelligence (AI), improved access to treatments, and the progress of long-acting medications.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Emphysema Treatment Global Market Growth?

As the occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continuously increases, this is anticipated to fuel the upward trajectory of the emphysema treatment market. COPD consists of conditions that hinder airflow and make breathing problematic, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Therapies for emphysema are pivotal in slowing down the progression of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) as they center on symptom management, lung function restoration, and delay of disease advancement. For example, a report released in June 2024 by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), an agency based in Australia, showed in 2022, approximately 638,000 individuals, or 2.5% of the Australia's population, grappled with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). By 2023, the percentage of total disease burden accounted for by COPD had climbed to 3.6%, comprising 50% of all burdens linked to respiratory conditions. Also, in 2022, 7,691 deaths were primarily attributed to COPD, signifying a rate of 29.6 deaths per 100,000 people and making up 4.0% of the country's total deaths. Thus, the escalating prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) propels the growth of the emphysema treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Emphysema Treatment Market?

Major players in the Emphysema Treatment include:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Mylan N.V.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Orion Oyj

• Verona Pharma PLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Emphysema Treatment Market?

Leading companies in the emphysema market strive for competitiveness through the development of minimally invasive procedures for patients suffering from emphysema. Such procedures are medical interventions or surgical techniques executed with less disruption to the body's usual structures. For instance, Adena Health System, a U.S. healthcare company, introduced the Zephyr Valve surgery in January 2022. This minimally invasive technique provides an alternative to traditional lung volume reduction surgery for those contending with lung hyperinflation, frequently observed in emphysema and COPD sufferers. The innovative method necessitates the placement of small, one-way Zephyr Valves in the pulmonary airways using a bronchoscope. These valves allow the trapped air to exit, stop further buildup, and enable the expansion of healthier lung sections, leading to improved breathing.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Emphysema Treatment Market Report?

The emphysema treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Smoking Cessation, Bronchodilators, Steroids, Leukotriene Modifiers, Supplemental Oxygen, Antibiotics, Gene Therapy, Surgery Transplant, Other Treatments

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Providers, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies

3) By End-User: Clinics, Surgical Centre, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smoking Cessation: Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), Prescription Medications, Behavioral Therapy Programs

2) By Bronchodilators: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABAs), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABAs), Anticholinergics

3) By Steroids: Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Oral Corticosteroids, Combination Inhalers

4) By Leukotriene Modifiers: Montelukast, Zafirlukast

5) By Supplemental Oxygen: Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems, Pulse Dose Oxygen Systems

6) By Antibiotics: Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Tetracyclines

7) By Gene Therapy: Gene Replacement Therapy, Antisense Oligonucleotides

8) By Surgery Transplant: Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS), Lung Transplantation

9) By Other Treatments: Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs, Nutritional Support, Palliative Care



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Emphysema Treatment Industry?

In 2024, North America led the emphysema treatment market, and its growth prospects were addressed. The report on the emphysema treatment market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

