Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market - Opportunities, Share, and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for therapeutic treatments for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $4.74 billion in 2024 to $5.1 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The previous growth can be accredited to advancements in clinical research, approval from regulatory bodies, increased patient awareness and diagnosis, collaborative efforts, and an evolved standard of care.

The market for therapeutics of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma is set to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $6.92 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The predicted upsurge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the emergence of biomarkers, advancements in immunotherapy, increasing incidence rates, a globally aging population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and broadened access to innovative drugs. Key trends over the forecast period include the emergence of outpatient treatment facilities, cooperative clinical studies, patient-oriented care frameworks, progression in diagnostic imaging, and digitalization in healthcare.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive type of cancer originating from the lymphatic system's B-cells, is seeing a rise in cases, thus stimulating the expansion of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market. DLBCL, characterized by its swift and widespread growth, is a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The therapeutics associated with DLBCL contribute to enhancing the prognoses of those affected by directly targeting and managing the cancer cells. For instance, the American Cancer Society, a voluntary health organization based in the US, forecasts that approximately 80,550 people (44,880 men and 35,670 women) will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) in 2023, and about 20,180 of these people will succumb to the disease. The uptick in DLBCL cases is therefore a significant driver in the growth of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics include:

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• CTI BioPharma Corp.

• Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AbbVie Inc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry?

The evolution of drug therapeutics is becoming a significant trend within the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market. Major market players are focusing on creating therapies to bolster their standing. For example, in June 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States renowned for their focus on drug research and development, gained approval from the US FDA for their CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi. This therapy is designed to treat patients suffering from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Breyanzi, a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment, extends its application to a wide array of patients dealing with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Segments

The diffuse large b-cell lymphoma therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Cisplatin, Carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil, Docetaxel, Paclitaxel, Methotrexate, Other Drugs

2) By Therapy: Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Other Therapies

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cisplatin: Injection Formulations, Combination Therapies

2) By Carboplatin: Injection Formulations, Combination Therapies

3) By 5-Fluorouracil: Injection Formulations, Oral Formulations

4) By Docetaxel: Injection Formulations, Combination Therapies

5) By Paclitaxel: Injection Formulations, Combination Therapies

6) By Methotrexate: Injection Formulations, Oral Formulations, Combination Therapies

7) By Other Drugs: Monoclonal Antibodies, Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapies, Experimental Therapies

Which Regions Are Dominating The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the world in the market for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in this market is Asia-Pacific. The areas included in the report on the global market for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

