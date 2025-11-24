Demand for Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.91 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Be By 2025?

The market size for minimal residual disease testing has seen swift growth in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $1.59 billion in 2024 to $1.8 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include progress in cancer research, the necessity for treatment monitoring, clinical proof, regulatory endorsement, and enhancements in patient outcomes.

In the coming years, the market size for minimal residual disease testing is anticipated to experience substantial growth, expanding to ""$2.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is largely due to the rise in cancer cases, advancements in therapy, the growing trend in precision medicine, the push towards early diagnostics, and the integration of healthcare systems. Key trends expected to emerge during the forecast period include the utilization of liquid biopsy approaches, emphasis on early relapse detection, increased use of MRD testing in clinical trials, wider application in pediatric oncology, as well as partnerships in research and development.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Landscape?

The escalating occurrence of cancer is anticipated to spur the expansion of the minimal residual disease testing market in the future. Cancer is defined as a disease where certain body cells grow unchecked and metastasize to other parts of the body. The primary means of identifying cancer stages is through minimal residual disease testing, an extremely precise technique used to spot cancer cells in the human body. This helps patients catch the disease in its earlier stages, thus stimulating the minimal residual disease testing market. For example, the American Cancer Society Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported in 2022 that nearly 1.9 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed, resulting in approximately 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the United States in 2022. As a result, the rising occurrence of cancer is serving as a catalyst for the growth of the minimal residual disease testing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market?

Major players in the Minimal Residual Disease Testing include:

• Natera Inc.

• Guardant Health Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• QIAGEN NV

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• GRAIL LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry?

The growth of product innovation is a significant trend in the minimal residual disease testing market. Market leaders are creating new products to maintain a solid position in the industry. For example, in 2022, Twist Bioscience, a synthetic biology and genomics firm based in the US, unveiled the Twist MRD Panel. This product enhances research and development efforts in detecting minimum residual disease (MRD) during cancer screenings. The Twist MRD Panel is a flexible, customizable set of genes that can help find minimal amounts of remaining cancer cells in a patient's blood. Easily incorporated into the standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) process, it allows MRD detection within just five days.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

The minimal residual disease testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Test Type: DNA - Based Test, RNA- Based Test, Immunological Test

2) By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Hematological Malignancies, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, Other Application

4) By End User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By DNA-Based Test: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Digital PCR

2) By RNA-Based Test: Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR), RNA Sequencing, Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

3) By Immunological Test: Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the minimal residual disease testing market. Its growth is forecasted to remain progressive. The report provides an exhaustive evaluation of other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

