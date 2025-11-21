Global and European Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Outlook 2025–2035: Technological Advancements and Future

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Expands from USD 7.83 Billion to USD 12.34 Billion by 2035 — Strong Momentum in China, USA, and Germany

MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global demand for plastic extrusion machine market reached USD 7,447.5 million in 2024 and is further anticipated to witness a year over year growth of 4.4% in the year 2025 and clock USD 7,797.6 million in total revenues by the year end. Demand for these services is projected to reach USD 12,343.2 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period (2025 to 2035).This steady growth reflects the increasing adoption of extrusion technologies across packaging, automotive, and construction sectors, where demand for lightweight, high-quality, and sustainable plastic products continues to rise.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The plastic extrusion machine market’s expansion is driven by the growing need for efficient, high-output systems capable of producing sustainable and customized plastic materials. Companies are introducing advanced technologies and expanding production lines to meet evolving industrial demands. The rising global shift toward eco-friendly materials has also accelerated innovations in recycling and energy-efficient machinery.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Regional Insights:

China leads globally due to its thriving manufacturing and packaging sectors. Rapid urbanization and e-commerce expansion have fueled demand for films, bottles, and containers, while infrastructure projects drive the need for plastic pipes and profiles.

United States sees strong demand from sustainability-driven packaging and the automotive industry’s shift toward lightweight materials for improved fuel efficiency.

Germany stands out for its emphasis on recycling and circular economy initiatives. The nation’s robust automotive sector and stringent environmental policies continue to push demand for advanced, recyclable plastic extrusion systems.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Trends and Technological Advancements:

Sustainability-Focused Manufacturing: Environmental awareness and government regulations are encouraging manufacturers to invest in energy-efficient and recyclable extrusion technologies. Eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as biodegradable films and containers, are boosting demand for modern extrusion lines.

Customization and Product Innovation: The growing preference for tailored products in automotive, consumer goods, and construction industries has increased demand for extrusion machines capable of producing unique profiles and designs. Twin-screw machines are increasingly used for creating intricate, lightweight automotive parts.

Automation and Digitalization: Integration of AI, IoT, and automation technologies is optimizing production, reducing human error, and enhancing real-time monitoring. Industry 4.0-enabled extrusion systems improve material usage and energy efficiency while ensuring precision.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Category-Wise Insights:

By Machine Type: Twin Screw Extrusion Machines dominate the market with 42.6% share in 2025, owing to superior mixing, material flexibility, and consistent output quality. These machines are vital for producing recycled materials and complex multilayer films used in high-performance applications.

By End Use Industry: Packaging remains the leading segment with 36.8% share in 2025, driven by e-commerce expansion, demand for flexible films, and sustainable packaging initiatives.The automotive sector follows, fueled by lightweight design requirements and fuel efficiency targets.Construction ranks third, benefiting from increased adoption of plastic pipes, insulation, and profiles in infrastructure development.

By Output Capacity and Automation: High-capacity machines (above 500 kg/h) are increasingly preferred for industrial-scale applications. Fully automatic extrusion systems are witnessing rapid adoption for consistent quality control and reduced labor dependency.

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Key Players Include:

Amut S.P.A.

Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

Davis Standard

Hillenbrand Inc.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (Kolsite Group)

KraussMaffei

Milacron

Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JSW)

Union Officine Meccaniche SPA

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights → Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-5543

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5543

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Future Outlook:

Between 2025 and 2035, the plastic extrusion machine market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by rapid industrialization, innovation in extrusion technologies, and global sustainability goals. The integration of smart automation, coupled with the rising use of recycled plastics, will redefine production efficiency and environmental responsibility. As emerging economies continue to strengthen their manufacturing sectors, the plastic extrusion machine market is set to reach new heights—anchored in technology, sustainability, and customization.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/turbine-inlet-cooling-system-market

Plastic Extrusion Machine Market -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-extrusion-machine-market

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-vacuum-cleaners-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.