CBD Nutraceuticals Market Forecasted to Achieve US $20.02 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The CBD Nutraceuticals Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for CBD nutraceuticals has experienced swift growth. The market value is predicted to surge from $8.76 billion in 2024 to $10.38 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historical period include product diversity, technological improvements in extraction procedures, endorsement from healthcare professionals, expansion of retail outlets, and the successful integration of these products into consumer lifestyles.

The market size for CBD nutraceuticals is predicted to witness a significant rise in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$20.02 billion"" in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to reasons like its incorporation into general wellness, steps taken towards quality control, evolving perceptions in healthcare, ongoing research and innovation, and broadening of product spectrum. Observations for the projected period also point towards trends such as changes in legalization and regulations, consumer awareness and education surges, growing health and wellness awareness, product line extensions, and continuous research and development.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The CBD Nutraceuticals Market?

The surge in the demand for plant-based food is projected to fuel the CBD nutraceuticals market's expansion. Herbal supplements or plant-based dietary supplements are dietary enhancements derived from various parts of plants such as oils, roots, seeds, berries, or flowers. These supplements have been gaining a competitive edge over traditional supplements due to their natural origin and absence of harmful chemicals. CBD nutraceuticals, extracted from cannabis plants, offer health advantages along with fundamental nutritional benefits present in food. Accordingly, the escalating demand for plant-based dietary supplements is enhancing the CBD nutraceuticals sales. For instance, the Good Food Institute, a non-profit organization in the US, reported that the worldwide retail sales of plant-based meat and seafood were valued at $6.1 billion in 2022, showing an 8% increase in revenue and a sudden rise of 5% in weight. Hence, the rising demand for plant-based food stimulates the augmentation of the CBD nutraceutical market.

Who Are The Key Players In The CBD Nutraceuticals Industry?

Major players in the CBD Nutraceuticals include:

• CV Sciences Inc.

• Elixinol LLC

• Medterra CBD

• Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.

• Diamond CBD Inc.

• Garden of Life LLC

• Green Roads

• Isodiol International Inc.

• Medical Marijuana Inc.

• Cannavedic Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of CBD Nutraceuticals Market In The Globe?

The major trend emerging in the CBD nutraceuticals market is centered around product innovation. Key players in the market have shifted their focus towards devising new products to fortify their market position. For example, in August 2024, Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a leading US cannabis company, introduced JAMS Remix. This exclusive line of innovative, tasty jellies has been specifically designed to cater to the varying needs of cannabis users. The jellies, made using advanced rapid-onset technology, come with unique multi-cannabinoid ratios complemented with specific ingredients to offer desired effects at different times of the day. The JAMS Remix product range comprises of three versions - Shineapple, Sootheberry, and Lullaberry. Shineapple is a blend of THC, THCV, and CBG designed to increase motivation. Sootheberry combines THC, CBD, and L-Theanine for achieving relaxation, while Lullaberry is prepared for use at night, combining THC, CBN, CBD, and melatonin to induce calmness.

What Segments Are Covered In The CBD Nutraceuticals Market Report?

The cbd nutraceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: CBD Tinctures, Capsules and Soft Gels, CBD-Based Protein, CBD Gummies

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce Portals, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Wellness, Workout Supplements, Edibles And Fortified Foods

Subsegments:

1) By CBD Tinctures: Full-Spectrum CBD Tinctures, Broad-Spectrum CBD Tinctures, Isolate CBD Tinctures

2) By Capsules And Soft Gels: CBD Oil Capsules, CBD Soft Gel Capsules, CBD Hemp Extract Capsules

3) By CBD-Based Protein: CBD Protein Powders, CBD Protein Bars, CBD Protein Supplements

4) By CBD Gummies: Regular CBD Gummies, Vegan CBD Gummies, Sugar-Free CBD Gummies

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The CBD Nutraceuticals Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the CBD nutraceuticals market. The region predicted to undergo the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific, as per the global CBD nutraceuticals market forecast. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

