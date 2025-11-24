Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market to Expand at a 5.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $5.97 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Worth?

The market size for antibiotics based on carbapenem has shown a steady growth trajectory in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $4.6 billion in 2024 to $4.78 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Factors such as epidemics and pandemics, increase in chronic illnesses, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, swift urbanization, natural disasters, and health emergencies have contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the carbapenem-based antibiotics marketplace in the years to come, with projections showing growth to reach $5.97 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This anticipated surge within the forecast period can be credited to factors like the rise in hospital-acquired infections, the development of multi-drug resistant bacteria, an aging population, an increase in surgical procedures, the spread of infectious diseases, and shifting demographics. The growth trend during the forecast period will further be influenced by factors like reinforced supply chain security, advancements in alternative treatments, a shift towards outpatient settings, increasing knowledge on antimicrobial stewardship, and the application of precision medicine approaches.

Download a free sample of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12035&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market?

The rise in bacterial infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market. Bacterial infections, which are diseases and symptoms instigated by microscopic organisms known as bacteria, are effectively treated by carbapenem-based antibiotics. These are particularly used for severe or drug-resistant bacterial infections, which include both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. For example, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency in the US, revealed that 78% of all bacterial infections in 2023 were diagnosed by CIDTs in their historic catchment area, including 46% merely diagnosed using CIDTs. Hence, a surge in the occurrence of bacterial infections is influencing the expansion of the market for carbapenem-based antibiotics.

Who Are The Major Players In The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market?

Major players in the Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Sandoz International GmbH

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Sector?

Trend 1 highlights the importance of product innovations in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market, with leading companies in the sector focusing on innovation to maintain their market position. For example, the National Health Service UK, a government department, announced in August 2024, a unique subscription model for antibiotics to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Launched on August 12, 2024, this inventive scheme allowed pharmaceutical manufacturers to earn a fixed annual fee of up to £20 million per drug, irrespective of the amount prescribed, thus eliminating overuse incentives. The program, going over a span of 16 years, is estimated at nearly £1.9 billion and aims to promote the development of new antibiotics, ensuring economic stability for pharmaceutical companies. This scheme comes after a successful test run and is a part of the UK’s larger plan to address AMR, which threatens global health and could lead to millions of fatalities by 2050 if not tackled. The NHS will give priority to products that target critical pathogens identified by the World Health Organization, thus bolstering its dedication to responsible antibiotic management while nurturing innovation in antibiotic research.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Share?

The carbapenem-based antibiotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Meropenem, Imipenem, Doripenem, Tebipenem, Other Types

2) By Indication: Intra-abdominal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Pneumonia, Bacterial Meningitis, Skin And Skin Structure Infections, Acute Pelvic Infections, Prophylaxis of Surgical Site Infection, Respiratory Tract Infections, Gynecological Infections, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Meropenem: Meropenem Injection, Meropenem and Vaborbactam Combination, Meropenem for Pediatric Use

2) By Imipenem: Imipenem and Cilastatin Combination, Imipenem and Relebactam Combination, Imipenem Monotherapy

3) By Doripenem: Doripenem Injection, Doripenem for Complicated Infections

4) By Tebipenem: Tebipenem for Oral Administration, Tebipenem Pediatric Formulations, Tebipenem for Resistant Infections

5) By Other Types: Ertapenem, Panipenem, Faropenem, Combinations with Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors

View the full carbapenem-based antibiotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbapenem-based-antibiotics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics, with Asia-Pacific projected to expand fastest in the upcoming years. The report includes market analysis for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-and-parts-dealers-global-market-report

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motor-and-generator-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.