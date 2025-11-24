Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Set to Reach $593.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bioengineered Protein Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Through 2025?

The market for bioengineered protein drugs has seen considerable expansion in the past few years. Its size is projected to increase from $406.39 billion in 2024 to $435.17 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include enhanced disease comprehension, regulatory sanctions, escalating occurrences of chronic ailments, collaborative efforts and partnerships, as well as market expansion efforts.

The market for bioengineered protein drugs is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, surging to ""$593.3 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The projected rise during the forecast period can be credited to trends in personalized medicine, an enlargement of therapeutic applications, developing markets, focus on less prevalent diseases, and the advancement of healthcare infrastructure. Primary trends to be observed during this period are progress in protein engineering, increased attention paid to monoclonal antibodies, personalised medicine and specified treatments, the emergence of next-gen biologics, and the fine-tuning of manufacturing processes.

Download a free sample of the bioengineered protein drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10180&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market?

The escalating occurrence of long-term diseases is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the bioengineered protein drug market. These chronic diseases are conditions that individuals deal with for over a year, necessitating ongoing medical attention and limiting day-to-day physical functions. Bioengineered protein medications are utilized for chronic disease treatment by providing tailor-made protein therapies for application in oncology and regenerative medicine via combinatorial and rational methods. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022 Highlights noted in September 2022 that 41 million deaths, accounting for 74% of deaths caused by noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) or chronic conditions worldwide, include 17.9 million deaths from cardiovascular disorders, 9.3 million deaths from cancer, 4.1 million deaths from persistent respiratory conditions, and 2.0 million deaths from diabetes according to the Switzerland-based international health organization. Consequently, the rise in chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the bioengineered protein drug sector.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market?

Major players in the Bioengineered Protein Drugs include:

• Abbvie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Astrazeneca PLC

• Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Novo Nordisk A/S

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the bioengineered protein drug market are implementing strategies of forming strategic partnerships to deliver critical bioengineered protein drugs to businesses and governments. Strategic partnerships imply a method where companies utilize the strengths and resources of each other to accomplish mutual benefits and success. For example, in June 2023, Future Fields, a biotechnology company based in Canada, formed a strategic alliance with Jenthera Therapeutics, another Canadian biotech company specializing in creating novel therapies for rare and complicated diseases. Through this collaboration, their goal is to generate a unique protein to combat cancer utilizing Future Fields' EntoEngine platform for a cost-effective and sustainable large-scale production.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

The bioengineered protein drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Recombinant Protein, Vaccine, Peptide Antibiotics, Therapeutic Enzymes, Other Drug Type

2) By Technology: Bioreactors, Fractionation, Genetically Modified Organisms, Genetic Engineering, Pharming, Cell Culture, Microbial Cell Fermentation, Other Technology

3) By Application: Autoimmune, Heart, Congenital, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Arthritis, Other Application

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organizations, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Recombinant Protein: Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Cytokines

2) By Vaccine: Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines

3) By Peptide Antibiotics: Lipopeptide Antibiotics, Glycopeptide Antibiotics

4) By Therapeutic Enzymes: Enzyme Replacement Therapies, Biosimilar Enzymes

5) By Other Drug Type: Fusion Proteins, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

View the full bioengineered protein drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioengineered-protein-drugs-global-market-report

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for bioengineered protein drugs. The market report encompasses various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Data Protection As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

Application Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-security-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.