ACE Inhibitors Market CAGR to be at 6.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $9.42 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

ACE Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's ACE Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The ACE Inhibitors Market?

The market for ACE inhibitors has seen a consistent increase in size over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $7.41 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an increase in the aging population, proven clinical efficiency and safety, a high prevalence of diabetes, as well as regulatory approval and guidelines.

The market size of ACE inhibitors is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, expected to reach $9.42 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the projected period can be linked with the increasing worldwide occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, the broadening of hypertension treatment guidelines, advancements in combined therapies, concentration on heart failure management, and growth in awareness and access to healthcare. Key trends in this anticipated period include a focus on kidney protection, the favorability of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors, the competition and pricing pressures of generics, patient-oriented approaches in healthcare, and updates in regulations and safety considerations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global ACE Inhibitors Market?

The rise in hypertension disorders is anticipated to propel the advancement of the ACE inhibitors market. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a medical condition where there is an increased pressure in the blood vessels. Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, also known as ACE inhibitors, are a class of drugs used to manage and treat hypertension. These drugs work by easing the blood vessels which in turn reduces blood pressure and enhances blood flow. For example, the World Health Organization, a United Nations specialized agency based in Switzerland, stated in March 2023 that approximately 1.28 billion adults from 30 to 79 years old globally were afflicted with hypertension. Most of these individuals (two-thirds) were from low- and middle-income countries. In the last 30 years, 650 million more individuals aged 30-79 have become hypertensive. It is estimated that nearly 46% of adults suffering from hypertension have not been diagnosed and are thus unaware of their condition. Over the recent 30 years, the number of hypertensive adults aged 30-79 has risen by 650 million. It's noteworthy that an estimated 46% of hypertensive individuals are undiagnosed and hence, oblivious to their condition. Consequently, the surging cases of hypertension disorders are steering the expansion of the ACE inhibitors market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The ACE Inhibitors Market?

Major players in the ACE inhibitors include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Merck KGaA

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bayer AG

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The ACE Inhibitors Industry?

In the ACE inhibitors market, a significant emerging trend is the focus on product innovations. Key players in this market are concentrating on creating novel products to fortify their market presence and secure a competitive edge. For example, a first-of-its-kind non-immunosuppressive treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) patients, FILSPARI (sparsentan), was sanctioned by the FDA in February 2023. This approval was credited to Travere Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm from the US. The treatment regimen combines systemic glucocorticoids, ACE inhibitors, and antihypertensive medications, inclusive of angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs). This one-off, daily orally administered drug, the only non-immunosuppressive therapy of its kind, is targeted at adult IgAN patients vulnerable to rapid disease progression. These patients ordinarily exhibit a UPCR value lower than 1.5 g/g and proteinuria.

What Segments Are Covered In The ACE Inhibitors Market Report?

The ace inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sulfhydryl-containing Agents, Dicarboxylate-containing Agents, Phosphonate-containing Agents

2) By Drug: Ramipril, Enalapril, Benazepril, Fosinopril, Captopril, Moexipril, Other Drugs

3) By Dosage Form: Oral Tablets, Oral Solutions

4) By Application: Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Online Drug Stores, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sulfhydryl-Containing Agents: Captopril, Zofenopril

2) By Dicarboxylate-Containing Agents: Enalapril, Lisinopril, Ramipril, Quinapril, Benazepril, Perindopril

3) By Phosphonate-Containing Agents: Fosinopril

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global ACE Inhibitors Market?

In 2024, North America led the ACE inhibitors market. The region anticipated to see the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the ACE inhibitors market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

