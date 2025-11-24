Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market CAGR to be at 5% from 2025 to 2029 | $7.37 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market?

In recent years, the market size for darbepoetin alfa (aranesp) has seen a consistent increase. The market is predicted to expand from a size of $5.81 billion in 2024 to $6.06 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth over the historical period can be attributed to several key factors, including advancements in anemia treatments, increased demand for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), developments in biopharmaceutical innovation, greater clinical acceptance, and enhanced patient outcomes.

The market of darbepoetin alfa (aranesp) is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to increase to ""$7.37 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The projected growth during the stipulated period can be credited to various factors such as health insurance reimbursement policies, enhanced awareness and education, progress in healthcare infrastructure, requirements for renal care, and the aging demographic. Key trends foreseen during this period encompass global market infiltration, integration of digital health, individualized treatment strategies, embracing of biosimilars, and enduring-acting formulations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market?

The upward trend in chronic disease prevalence is projected to fuel the expansion of the darbepoetin alfa market. Chronic diseases are illnesses that persist for at least three months and may worsen over time. Darbepoetin alfa is utilized to manage a variety of chronic diseases, including chemotherapy-induced anemia in cancer could be reversed. For instance, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australian government agency, reported that chronic diseases accounted for 90% or 171,500 of all deaths in 2022, at a rate of 659 per 100,000 population. The age-standardised mortality rate due to chronic conditions dropped to 448 per 100,000 in 2020 before rising to 459 in 2021 and 490 in 2022. Hence, the higher prevalence of chronic diseases is fostering the growth of the darbepoetin alfa market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market?

Major players in the Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Amgen Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Cipla Ltd.

• Biocon Ltd.

• Reliance Life Sciences

• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Industry?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend escalating in the darbepoetin alfa sector. To maintain their market standing, major firms in the darbepoetin alfa market are adopting innovative technologies. For example, GlaxoSmithKline Ltd., a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprise, unfolded a new treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2023. This treatment, called Jesduvroq (daprodustat), is a variant of darbepoetin alfa, also known as recombinant human erythropoietin (rhEPO) or epoetin alfa. Existing as an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, it is employed as a daily treatment for anemia resulting from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in individuals who have undergone dialysis for a minimum of four months.

What Segments Are Covered In The Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market Report?

The darbepoetin alfa (aranesp) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease, Patients With Cancer, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Epogen: Standard Formulations, Enhanced Formulations

2) By Procrit: Standard Formulations, Biosimilars

3) By Aranesp: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials

4) By Other Types: Combination Therapies, Alternative Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market for darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) and its growth potential remains positive. The areas analyzed in the darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

