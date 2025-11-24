Comprehensive Report on the Atherosclerosis Drugs Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Atherosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Through 2025?

The market size for atherosclerosis drugs has been observing a consistent growth in the past few years. The anticipated progression is from $49.89 billion in 2024 to $50.91 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. The historical growth is due to the advancements in cholesterol management, blood pressure control measures, smoking cessation initiatives, research and development, and diagnostic advancements.

In the coming years, the market size of drugs for atherosclerosis is anticipated to experience consistent expansion. This growth is projected to reach a valuation of $58.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This development during the forecasted period can be credited to developments in various areas including emerging therapies, precision medicine, immunotherapy, inflammation, and revolutionary changes in lipid management, supported by regulation. The forecasted period will also observe significant trends including biological therapies, gene therapy and gene editing, combination therapies, personalized treatment methods, telemedicine, and remote monitoring.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market?

The anticipated increase in cardiovascular diseases is predicted to drive the expansion of the atherosclerosis drug market. These diseases, encompassing all potential conditions impacting the heart and blood vessels, are often associated with atherosclerosis, a condition marked by the accumulation of fats, cholesterol, and other substances within the artery walls. Drugs for treating atherosclerosis hold pivotal roles in addressing cardiovascular diseases, mitigating potential complications and controlling concurrent conditions such as elevated cholesterol levels and the formation of blood clots. For example, data from Minnesota Department of Health, released in September 2024, indicated that a staggering 30% of Minnesota adults had high blood pressure in 2023, amounting to nearly 1.4 million individuals. Furthermore, it was found that in 2022, diseases influenced by high blood pressure led to 14,225 deaths, which was nearly 28% of all fatalities in the state. As such, the growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases is poised to positively contribute to the atherosclerosis drug market.

Which Players Dominate The Atherosclerosis Drugs Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Atherosclerosis Drugs include:

• Johnson And Johnson Private Limited

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Merck And Co.Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction in the atherosclerosis drugs market. Leading companies in the sector are producing inventive medications and obtaining approvals to maintain their market standing. As an example, in March 2024, Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare firm based in Denmark, secured approval for Wegovy (semaglutide), intended for cardiovascular risk reduction in individuals with obesity or overweight. This drug is groundbreaking as it's the first weight loss medication approved for curbing the risk of major cardiovascular incidents in adults who are obese or overweight and have confirmed cardiovascular disease. This dual-purpose drug notably caters to managing obesity and plays a vital part in preventing severe cardiovascular issues, thereby potentially enhancing patients' health outcomes and extending their life span.

Global Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The atherosclerosis drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Anti-Platelet Medications, Fibric Acid And Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives, Angiotensin-Covering Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Diuretics, Cholesterol Lowering Medication, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Anti-Platelet Medications: Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Ticagrelor

2) By Fibric Acid And Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives: Fenofibrate, Gemfibrozil, Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements

3) By Angiotensin-Covering Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors: Lisinopril, Enalapril, Ramipril

4) By Diuretics: Thiazide Diuretics, Loop Diuretics, Potassium-Sparing Diuretics

5) By Cholesterol Lowering Medication: Statins, PCSK9 Inhibitors, Bile Acid Sequestrants

6) By Beta Blockers: Metoprolol, Atenolol, Carvedilol

7) By Calcium Channel Blockers: Amlodipine, Diltiazem, Verapamil

8) By Other Drug Classes: Anticoagulants, Vasodilators, Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

View the full atherosclerosis drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/atherosclerosis-drugs-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for atherosclerosis drugs. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the following years. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

