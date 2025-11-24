Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends till 2029

Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2025

Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Viscosupplementation Market Worth?

In recent times, the viscosupplementation market has seen robust growth. The market, valued at $4.1 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $4.5 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors such as an aging population, escalating obesity rates, expanded insurance coverage, raised awareness, patient preference and a surge in osteoarthritis cases are responsible for the growth observed during the historic period.

In the coming years, the viscosupplementation market is expected to experience a rapid expansion. The market is projected to reach ""$6.67 billion in 2029"" with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The anticipated growth during the period can be credited to factors like regulatory backing, alternate remuneration models, rising healthcare costs, research and development advancements, and expansion of indications. During the forecast period, significant trends like result-oriented payment plans, patient instruction programs, development of biomarkers, research on gene therapy, and value-based healthcare models are expected to emerge.

What Are The Factors Driving The Viscosupplementation Market?

The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the viscosupplementation market in the future. Osteoarthritis, also known commonly as a degenerative joint disease, is a condition where the joints, particularly those in the hips, knees, and hands, begin to deteriorate. The application of viscosupplementation treatment, which involves the direct injection of hyaluronic acid into the bone joints, helps alleviate pain and enables better bone movement by enhancing the function of the bone. For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health agency based in the United States, forecasts that by the year 2040, about 78.4 million American adults aged 18 years and over will be affected by arthritis. Hence, the escalating occurrence of osteoarthritis is propelling the growth trajectory of the viscosupplementation market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Viscosupplementation Market?

Major players in the Viscosupplementation include:

• Seikagaku Corporation

• Anika Therapeutics Inc.

• Bioventus LLC

• Zimmer Biomet

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Aptissen S.A.

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

• Regen Lab SA

• OrthogenRx Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Viscosupplementation Sector?

Prominent firms in the viscosupplementation market are concentrating on creating novel products like resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffolds that can boost joint lubrication, stimulate tissue regeneration, and offer long-term alleviation from osteoarthritis indications. This can improve patient results and widen the array of treatment alternatives. A resorbable hyaluronic acid scaffold is a bio-friendly, biodegradable formation primarily made from hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural polysaccharide located in connective tissues. As seen in May 2023, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., an American-based orthopedics company, unveiled Hyalofast, a single-stage, instant-available, resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffold for cartilage repair. Hyalofast is tailored to provide a hyaluronic acid-focused solution that targets joint preservation, possibly serving as a substitute to more invasive surgical procedures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Viscosupplementation Market Share?

The viscosupplementation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Injection Viscosupplementation, Three Injection Viscosupplementation, Five Injection Viscosupplementation

2) By Source: Avian Origin, Non-Avian Origin

3) By Hyaluronic Acids: Standard Hyaluronic Acid, Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid

4) By Application: Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Hand Osteoarthritis

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Injection Viscosupplementation: Hyaluronic Acid-Based Products, Non-Hyaluronic Acid Products

2) By Three Injection Viscosupplementation: Hyaluronic Acid-Based Products, Combination Products

3) By Five Injection Viscosupplementation: Hyaluronic Acid-Based Products, Combination Products

What Are The Regional Trends In The Viscosupplementation Market?

In 2024, North America led the viscosupplementation market. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa. The projection shows growth in this sector in North America.

