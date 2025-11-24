Crohn's Disease Treatment Market to Reach USD $17.34 Billion by 2029 at 7.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Crohn's Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Crohn's Disease Treatment Market?

The market for Crohn's disease treatment has seen robust expansion in recent times. The market is projected to increase from $12.45 billion in 2024 to $13.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include a rise in disease incidence, progress in diagnostic methods, adoption of biological therapies, heightened patient awareness and education, coupled with advancements in clinical research and development.

In the coming years, a robust growth in the Crohn's disease treatment market size is anticipated. The market is set to expand to ""$17.34 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This surge during the forecast period can be credited to the advent of personalized medicine techniques, the growth of the biologics market, the evolution of treatment guidelines, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and joint research initiatives. Key trends in the forecast period encompass the use of telemedicine for managing patients, exploration of immune modulation strategies, a shift towards patient-centered care models, and digital health solutions integration.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Crohn's Disease Treatment Global Market Growth?

The escalating occurrence of inflammatory bowel disorders could significantly boost the expansion of the Crohn's disease treatment market. These disorders encompass a variety of chronic illnesses that cause inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, potentially damaging any part of the digestive system, ranging from the mouth to the anus. The purpose of Crohn's disease treatment is to decrease intestinal inflammation, avert symptom outbreaks and maintain remission. For example, the US-based government organization, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, suggested in September 2023 that the prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis has similarly climbed, with inflammatory bowel disease estimated at 825 cases per 100,000 people in 2023—410 attributed to Crohn’s disease and 414 assigned to ulcerative colitis and IBD-u. Consequently, the increasing incidence of these conditions is stoking the growth of the Crohn's disease treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Crohn's Disease Treatment Market?

Major players in the Crohn's Disease Treatment include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Biogen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Galapagos NV

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Crohn's Disease Treatment Market?

Leading players in the treatment market for Crohn's disease are pioneering new medication and gaining approval for them, such as biosimilar ustekinumab. The aim is to offer patients more efficient and accessible methods of treatment, thereby enhancing patient results and life quality. Biosimilar ustekinumab is a biological drug that closely resembles the original ustekinumab. This monoclonal antibody is used in the treatment of autoimmune disorders. For instance, in July 2024, Pyzchiva (ustekinumab) was introduced in Europe by Sandoz International GmbH, a Swiss pharmaceutical firm. It marked the debut of the first ustekinumab biosimilar available in all potencies, featuring a 130 mg vial specifically for Crohn's disease. The product can be used by adults and children over six suffering from plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It enhances the immunology portfolio of Sandoz while aiming to improve the availability of cost-effective treatments for chronic inflammatory disease.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Report?

The crohn's disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Antibiotics, Amino Salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Other Drug Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By Application: Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Back Pain, Arthritic Pain, Migraine Post-Operative Pain, Cancer Pain, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Antibiotics: Metronidazole, Ciprofloxacin, Other Antibiotics

2) By Amino Salicylates: Mesalamine, Sulfasalazine, Other Amino Salicylates

3) By Corticosteroids: Prednisone, Budesonide, Other Corticosteroids

4) By Immunomodulators: Azathioprine, Methotrexate, Mercaptopurine

5) By Other Drug Types: Biologics, Small Molecules, Other Treatments

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Crohn's Disease Treatment Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Crohn's disease treatment and is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the following years. The market report includes analyses for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

