Cosmeceuticals Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cosmeceuticals Market Worth?

The market size of cosmeceuticals has seen robust growth in recent years. The market is estimated to expand from $60.65 billion in 2024 to $64.68 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The notable growth in the previous period can be credited to factors such as an aging population, advances in scientific research, increased disposable income, and trends in health and wellness, along with regulatory modifications.

Significant expansion is anticipated in the cosmeceuticals market in the ensuing years. The market is projected to swell to a valuation of ""$90.52 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.8%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to the surge in non-invasive beauty therapies, the ever-increasing men's grooming and skincare sectors, the incorporation of digitalization in skincare, the rising preference for personalized skincare, and the wave of the clean beauty revolution. Substantial future trends encompass cannabis-infused ingredients, transparency and traceability, the emergence of nutricosmetics, the blend of skincare and beauty products, and products friendly to the microbiome.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cosmeceuticals Market?

The escalation in the occurrence of skin ailments is anticipated to boost the expansion of the cosmeceuticals market in the future. These skin ailments influence the skin's aesthetics, structure, consistency, or overall well-being. Cosmeceuticals, skincare items imbued with bioactive components, provide therapeutic advantages and serve as a valuable addition to treating various skin conditions such as photo-melanosis, photo-tanning, and pigmentary disorders like melasma or freckles. For example, in January 2023, a study by the American Cancer Society, a voluntary health association in the US battling cancer, revealed that melanoma forms only about 1% of skin cancers but is responsible for most skin cancer fatalities. In 2023, nearly 97,610 fresh cases of melanoma will be identified (58,120 in men and 39,490 in women), and approximately 7,990 individuals are predicted to succumb to melanoma. Moreover, in December 2022, the National Psoriasis Foundation, a US-based charitable group assisting individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, stated that Psoriasis impacts 125 million people worldwide, making up 2 to 3 percent of the total population. Hence, the escalation in skin disease occurrences is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the cosmeceuticals market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cosmeceuticals Market?

Major players in the Cosmeceuticals include:

• BASF SE

• Johnson & Johnson

• LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

• Givenchy

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever Plc

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Chanel LTD

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cosmeceuticals Sector?

The cosmeceuticals market is seeing traction due to advancements in technology. To stay competitive, companies in this sector are integrating contemporary technology into their operations. For instance, in February 2022, pharmaceutical firm Merck KGaA from Germany introduced two novel cosmetic ingredients – RonaCare Baobab and RonaCare Hibiscus. These products are sourced from superfoods high in nutrients such as baobab fruit and hibiscus flower. The sustainably sourced botanical extracts are ideal for a variety of topical applications like daily skincare and dermocosmetics. RonaCare Baobab is beneficial for preserving key skin matrix components like collagen and elastin, alongside mitigating irritation. Concurrently, RonaCare Hibiscus offers relief to sensitive skin, provides protection against oxidative stress, boosts skin cell vitality, and prevents collagen from breaking down aiding in the promotion of healthier and more resilient skin.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cosmeceuticals Market Share?

The cosmeceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skincare, Haircare, Injectable, Oral Care, Other Product Types

2) By Ingredients: Proteins, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Metals, Ceramides, Peptides, Amines, Acids, Exfoliants, Other Ingredients

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Beauty Salon, Online Retailing Store, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Skincare: Anti-Aging Products, Moisturizers, Sunscreens, Acne Treatments, Exfoliants

2) By Haircare: Hair Growth Products, Anti-Dandruff Treatments, Conditioners And Masks, Hair Styling Products

3) By Injectable: Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Other Injectables

4) By Oral Care: Whitening Products, Anti-Cavity Treatments, Gum Health Products

5) By Other Product Types: Body Care Products, Foot Care Products, Nail Care Products, Men’s Grooming Products

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cosmeceuticals Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the cosmeceuticals market and is forecasted to continue its rapid growth. The regions examined in the report on the cosmeceuticals market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

