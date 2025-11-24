Conjugate Vaccine Market to Reach $33.99 Billion by 2029 with 12.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Conjugate Vaccine Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the size of the conjugate vaccine market has seen exponential growth. The market is predicted to expand from $18.9 billion in 2024 to $21.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This remarkable growth during the historic period is due to factors like the burden of disease, government-led immunization initiatives, heightened public consciousness, a focus on pediatric vaccination, and trends in preventive healthcare.

The market size for conjugate vaccines is set to experience fast expansion in the upcoming years, anticipated to reach a whopping ""$33.99 billion by 2029 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors influencing the growth during this forecast period include an increase in immunization policies, shifts in the aging population, new vaccine usage areas, concerns over global health security, international cooperation, and economic development effects. Key trends for the forecast period comprise collaborations and agreements for distributing vaccines, tailored methods for the high-risk groups, application in newly emerging infectious diseases, advancements in manufacturing technologies of vaccines, and global health drives aiming for equal distribution of vaccines.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Conjugate Vaccine Market?

The conjugate vaccine market is expected to see a surge, fueled by rising usage amongst adults. These vaccines, designed to stimulate a potent immune response against bacterial capsular polysaccharides, enhance the body's defence against bacterial infections. They aid adults in lowering the chances of serious illnesses, complications, and transmission of these bacterial diseases by evoking a powerful immune response. For instance, in June 2024, data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public health organization based in the UK, indicated that the '6-in-1' vaccine's coverage remained constant at 91.7% over a year. The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine's (PCV) first dose rate persisted at 93.7%. Furthermore, an increase of 0.6% was noted in the coverage of the rotavirus vaccine, which hit 89.3%, and the meningitis B vaccine's (MenB2) second dose saw a 0.1% rise to 91.5%. Hence, the expanding use of conjugate vaccines amongst adults is buttressing the conjugate vaccine market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Conjugate Vaccine Market?

Major players in the Conjugate Vaccine include:

• Sanofi S.A.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Bharat Biotech International Limited

• Serum Institute of India Private Limited

• Biological E. Limited

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• CSL Limited

• Novartis AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Conjugate Vaccine Market?

In the conjugate vaccine market, the development of innovative conjugate vaccines by various firms is a significant emerging trend. Several companies in this sector are channeling their efforts towards advancing novel conjugate vaccines to bolster their market standing. An exemplar is the launch of Prevnar 20, a pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine by Pfizer Inc., an American pharmaceutical and biotech firm, in Canada in June 2022. This vaccine was developed to thwart pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal infections in adults who are 18 years and older. Compared to PREVNAR 13, Prevnar 20 encloses conjugates for an expanded assortment of serotypes associated with invasive pneumococcal disease, elevated case-fatality rates, resistance to antibiotics, and meningitis.

How Is The Conjugate Vaccine Market Segmented?

The conjugate vaccine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines, Multivalent Conjugate Vaccine

2) By Pathogen: Bacterial, Viral

3) By Disease Indication: Pneumococcal, Influenza, Meningococcal, Typhoid

4) By Patient: Pediatric, Adults

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines: Single Pathogen Conjugate Vaccines

2) By Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines: Multiple Pathogen Conjugate Vaccines, Combination Conjugate Vaccines

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Conjugate Vaccine Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most significant region in the worldwide conjugate vaccine market. The study of the conjugate vaccine market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

