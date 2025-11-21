Supply Chain Security Market $6.3 Bn by 2031 Fueled by Digitization & Threat Prevention

Growing cyber threats, counterfeit risks, and global trade expansion are driving robust demand for advanced supply chain security solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Supply Chain Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Security Type (Data Protection, Data Visibility and Governance, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (FMCG, Retail and E-commerce , Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global supply chain security market size was valued at USD 2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.The global supply chain security market is undergoing rapid expansion as organizations prioritize safeguarding the movement of goods, data, and assets across increasingly complex networks. Rising globalization, the surge in e-commerce, and heightened geopolitical uncertainties have pushed enterprises to strengthen visibility, authentication, and risk-mitigation practices within their supply chains.Additionally, digital transformation has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals, prompting businesses to integrate advanced monitoring, analytics, and security technologies. These trends collectively underscore the need for holistic supply chain protection, driving investments in advanced solutions and strategic security frameworks.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53690 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the supply chain security market is the escalating frequency of cyberattacks targeting logistics, manufacturing, and transportation networks. From ransomware to data breaches, organizations are facing unprecedented digital threats that disrupt operations and compromise sensitive information.The growth in international trade and complex multi-tier supplier ecosystems further fuels demand for end-to-end visibility and compliance. Companies are increasingly adopting technologies such as blockchain, RFID, GPS tracking, and AI-powered risk analytics to ensure product authenticity and maintain regulatory obligations.Moreover, the rise in counterfeit goods, particularly in pharmaceuticals, electronics, and luxury goods, has intensified the need for secure tracking and product verification mechanisms. Businesses are deploying serialization, digital seals, and supply chain intelligence platforms to prevent tampering and unauthorized product diversion.Geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and pandemic-driven disruptions have also highlighted vulnerabilities in global supply chains. As a result, resilience-building measures such as predictive analytics, redundancy planning, and real-time monitoring tools are gaining traction.On the opportunity front, the integration of cloud-based security platforms and IoT-enabled logistics systems opens new avenues for scalable, automated, and data-driven protection solutions. Growing investments in smart infrastructure and connected supply chains are expected to unlock significant growth potential in the years ahead.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53690 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The supply chain security market is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services), security type (data security, product security, transportation security, and operational security), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), and end-use industry (logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others). Software and service segments dominate due to the growing need for real-time tracking, analytics, and compliance management across diverse supply chain operations.On the basis of component, the software segment currently holds the largest share of the supply chain security market. This is primarily due to its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that help organizations mitigate cyber threats, enhance visibility, and safeguard critical supply chain operations. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The surge in demand for cloud-based solutions—offering superior scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises options—is a key contributor to this trend. Additionally, the rising integration of advanced analytics and machine learning to predict and prevent supply chain disruptions is expected to further accelerate market expansion in the coming years.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By region, North America accounted for the highest growth in 2021, driven by the strong demand for secure, resilient supply chains, stringent government regulations, and rapid adoption of advanced security technologies. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as expanding economies, increasing trade activities, and the rising need for secure and efficient supply chain operations are fueling rapid market growth across the region. Collectively, these factors reinforce Asia-Pacific’s position as a high-opportunity market for supply chain security solutions.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53690 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the supply chain security market analysis are Accenture, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cold Chain Technologies, Controlant, Emerson Electric Co., IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Omega Compliance, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., and Tagbox. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the supply chain security industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By security type: The data protection segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the supply chain security market in 2021.• By enterprise size: The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.• By end user: The retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2021, leading in overall revenue generation.• By region: North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Sports Management Software MarketIoT in Energy MarketEndpoint Detection and Response MarketCloud OSS BSS Market

