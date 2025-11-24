Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a slight decrease in the size of the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market. However, it is projected to expand from ""$12.2 billion in 2024 to $12.17 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2%. This growth throughout the historical period was largely due to the increase in age-related macular degeneration, a higher occurrence of diabetic retinopathy, improvements in diagnosing retinal diseases, clinical effectiveness, and a shift towards outpatient treatment.

The market for anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics is predicted to experience a slight expansion in the upcoming years, ballooning to ""$13.17 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.0%. This anticipated growth in the time projected can be credited to factors such as the increase in old age population and eye-related diseases, widening use in treating retinal disorders, evolution of next-generation treatment methods, greater focus on early intervention, global health drives, and improved access to remedies. Key trends in the corresponding period involve heightened use in oncology, emphasis on combined therapy techniques in ophthalmology, investigation of biosimilar versions, studies on resistance mechanisms, and incorporation with imaging technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market?

The amplified incidence of ocular illnesses is projected to fuel the progression of the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market. The occurrence of ocular conditions is characterized by the percentage or quantity of individuals in a specific populace with certain eye ailments or diagnosis. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatment decreases the occurrence of eye diseases by providing efficient treatment for conditions like wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. For instance, in October 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based global public health organization, stated that globally, about 2.2 billion people have impaired vision, while 1 billion people have vision impairment. Likewise, from these numbers, 88.4 million have a refractive error, 94 million are suffering from cataracts, 8 million are affected by macular degeneration due to age, and approximately 3.9 million are struggling with diabetic retinopathy. Consequently, the increased incident rates of ocular diseases are stimulating the growth of the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Industry?

Major players in the Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Biogen Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Coherus BioSciences Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Viatris Inc.

• Xbrane Biopharma AB

• Bayer AG

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market In The Globe?

The trend of incorporating novel advancements in therapeutics is growing prominently in the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market. Firms in this sphere are shifting to cutting-edge therapeutic methods to maintain their standing. An example is the case of Ashvattha Therapeutics Inc., a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. In May 2022, it unveiled preliminary safety data for healthy subjects to apply subcutaneous anti-VEGF therapy for conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The firm has created D-4517.2, a pioneeric therapy aiming to meet the unfulfilled needs of DME patients. This therapy allows for individual administration via an autoinjector, presenting a solution that encourages patients to manage their treatment monthly from their houses.

What Segments Are Covered In The Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Report?

The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Eylea, Lucentis, Beovu

2) By Disease: Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-related Macular Degeneration

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Eylea: Indications, Dosage Forms

2) By Lucentis: Indications, Dosage Forms

3) By Beovu: Indications, Dosage Forms

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market. However, Europe is projected to outpace other regions in growth in the forthcoming period. The market report comprehensively covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

