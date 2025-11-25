Amerigo Scientific Releases Frozen Tissue Sections Ideal for ISH, IHC, and Other Research Applications

Amerigo Scientific recently announced its high-quality frozen tissue sections.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading provider of innovative tools and consumables for the life science industries, Amerigo Scientific recently announced its high-quality frozen tissue sections. Designed for superior performance in a wide range of histological techniques, these sections are an essential resource for researchers and pathologists in oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research.Frozen tissue sections are thin slices of tissue that have been rapidly frozen and cut on a specialized instrument called a cryostat (essentially a refrigerated microtome). They are a vital, time-sensitive tool in modern medicine and research. Considering its significance, Amerigo Scientific offers high-quality and easy-to-operate frozen tissue sections that are highly suitable for in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other applications.In Situ Hybridization (ISH): Excellent for the detection of DNA and RNA targets with high integrity and minimal degradation.Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Provides superior antigen preservation, leading to robust and specific antibody staining.Immunofluorescence (IF): Delivers low background and clear, high-resolution fluorescent signals.Nucleic Acid and Protein Extraction: A reliable source for downstream molecular analysis.The human cryopreserved tissue section matching products from Amerigo Scientific include primary section pairs (PP) and primary tumor and metastatic tumor pairs (PM). PP consists of cryopreserved tissue sections of the primary tumor and adjacent normal tissues; PM consists of cryopreserved tissue sections of the primary tumor and the corresponding metastatic tumor. The cryopreserved tissue sections in each pair are all from the same donor. During the collection process, the removed tissues are immediately placed in liquid nitrogen and then identified by licensed pathologists.The quality of Amerigo Scientific’s human cryopreserved tissue sections is highly guaranteed. They are based on a sample storage network established according to ethical standards and IRB approval procedures. Before being sold, these samples undergo careful examination to meet quality control parameters such as the percentage of tumor tissue, pathology, and morphology. The clinical history of the sample and other necessary data or descriptions for the specific tissue will be recorded on the data sheet of each batch.Amerigo Scientific’s ready-to-use sections save valuable laboratory time by eliminating the need for in-house tissue collection, embedding, and cryosectioning, allowing scientists to focus on their core research and analytical work. For more information or to inquire about the full catalog of available frozen tissue sections and other biospecimen products, please visit the Amerigo Scientific website at www.amerigoscientific.com About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation from all companies and institutions in the area of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

