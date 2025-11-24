Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market?

The market size of therapeutic bcg vaccines has shown consistent growth over recent years. Projections show that the market will expand from a size of $56.47 billion in 2024 to $59.09 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The notable growth during the historic period is largely due to numerous factors such as government efforts towards tuberculosis control, the modulation of the immune system, global vaccination programs, the treatment of bladder cancer, investment in vaccine production, and the emergence of drug-resistant tuberculosis strains.

The market size for therapeutic BCG vaccines is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to reach ""$75.46 billion by 2029"" with a CAGR of 6.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to expansion to new indications, intense research on immunotherapy, worldwide efforts to combat new infectious diseases, regulatory backing for vaccine development, and focus on eradicating tuberculosis. Key trends to be observed in the forecast period encompass advancements in vaccine technology, optimization of the supply chain, market consolidation and collaborations, heightened patient education and awareness, alternative delivery options, and tailored medicine strategies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Global Market Growth?

The escalating count of global tuberculosis (TB) instances fuels the expansion of the therapeutic BCG vaccine market. Tuberculosis (TB), a potentially dangerous infectious disease, principally affects the lungs. Tuberculosis spreads from one person to another through tiny drops of bacteria expelled by coughing or sneezing. Therapeutic BCG vaccines, which strengthen the immune system against infection while not causing TB given their weakened germ content, are commonly used. They provide consistent protection against severe forms of TB, notably adolescent TB meningitis. The BCG vaccine, which guards against tuberculosis and aids in combating infection, therefore leads to an amplified usage of therapeutic BCG vaccines. For example, a report by the UK Health Security Agency, a government agency based in the UK, stated in February 2024 that cases of tuberculosis (TB) in England escalated by 10.7% in 2023, amounting to 4,850 instances as opposed to 4,380 in 2022. Consequently, the escalating count of tuberculosis (TB) instances worldwide impacts the growth of the therapeutic BCG vaccine market positively.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Therapeutic BCG Vaccines include:

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Japan BCG Laboratory

• China National Biotec Group

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• InterVax Ltd.

• GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited

• Statens Serum Institute

• AJ Vaccines

• Bul Bio-National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market?

In the therapeutic BCG vaccine market, strategic alliances have become a significant and popular trend. Majority of the leading companies are resorting to collaboration with other prominent entities to maintain their standing in the market. As an example, ImmunityBio, a biotechnology business based in the United States, forged a partnership with the Serum Institute of India, a renowned biotech and biopharmaceutical corporation in India, in May 2024. The objective of the collaboration was to ensure a steady supply of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for all types of cancer. Focus of the partnership is primarily on the production of the standard BCG (sBCG), approved for use outside The United States, and a new recombinant BCG (iBCG) that is currently under testing. The recombinant iBCG novel is planned for application together with ImmunityBio's ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-PMLN) for existing and future potential uses, dependent on the receipt of necessary regulatory authorizations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Market Report?

The therapeutic bcg vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Therapy BCG, Immune BCG

2) By Demographics: Pediatrics, Adults

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Therapy BCG: Intravesical BCG, Injectable BCG

2) By Immune BCG: BCG For Immune Enhancement, BCG For Allergy Treatment

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Therapeutic BCG Vaccines Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for therapeutic BCG vaccines. The forecast predicts continued growth in this region. The market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

