Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses strategic Pre-Investment Summit engagement on Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) corridor

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, delivered a stimulating keynote address at today’s strategic Pre-Investment Summit engagement on the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) corridor, calling for bold partnerships, innovation, and inclusive growth to transform historically marginalized coastal regions into vibrant economic hubs.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised:

“This summit is a defining moment to unlock the Eastern Seaboard’s immense potential. Through integrated planning, catalytic projects, and community participation, we will build a climate-smart, digitally connected, and socially inclusive South Africa.”

Minister further outlined the following measures to streamline and advance the objectives of the ESD initiative as follows:

Establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle and Investment Facilitation Task Team to streamline approvals and accelerate deal-making.

Advancement of catalytic projects in transport, renewable energy, industrial parks, and coastal tourism nodes.

Ensuring community ownership and active participation of traditional leaders in economic development.

Alignment with National Development Plan 2030, African Continental Free Trade Area, and the District Development Model.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Masemola emphasised the importance of collective leadership to ensure the Eastern Seaboard does not become a “dream deferred.” He called for inclusive economic approaches that prioritise social conditions over extractive models and advocated for the integration of TVET colleges to equip young people with skills for key sectors such as tourism, ocean economy, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Additionally, MEC Buthelezi showcased catalytic projects in KwaZulu-Natal, including wind farms in Uzimkulu, hydro power in Greater Kokstad, the Kokstad interchange, road upgrades, and small craft harbors in Port Shepstone and Hibberdene.

Moreover, Premier Mabuyane committed to aligning provincial planning with ESD priorities and fast-tracking catalytic infrastructure projects such as the N2 Wild Coast Highway, Mtentu and Msikaba bridges, and renewable energy initiatives. He reinforced the importance of integrated regional planning to unlock economic potential and create sustainable jobs across the Eastern Seaboard corridor.

Nkosi Mavuso advocated for traditional leadership as active economic partners in the development process. He emphasized that all initiatives must respect land rights and strengthen social cohesion, ensuring that development benefits communities equitably. Mavuso called for inclusive participation to guarantee shared prosperity through the Eastern Seaboard Development Programme.

Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe detailed the next steps to make the Eastern Seaboard Development Corridor a reality as: mobilisation of resources through innovative financing models, ensure political stability and policy certainty, and streamline agencies to cut red tape. He stressed land tenure reform, integrated spatial planning with traditional leadership, and investment in roads, water, energy, and sanitation as economic infrastructure. Key actions include forming an investment task team, packaging catalytic projects for private sector engagement, and aligning agencies to deliver efficiently—decisive action today will define the region’s future.

The Eastern Seaboard Development corridor offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in catalytic projects that will reshape South Africa’s coastal economy. Investors are invited to partner with government and communities to unlock opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, agro-processing, tourism, and ocean economy.

