Minister Blade Nzimande participates in Premier’s Coordinating Forum, 21 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande will participate in the Premier’s Coordinating Forum (PCF).

The PCF is convened and chaired by the Premier of Kwazulu-Natal, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli.

The Premier's Coordinating Forum is a critical intergovernmental platform in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that seeks to promote integrated planning, coordination, and service delivery across all spheres of provincial and local government.

Minister Nzimande's participation in the Forum is in fulfillment of his role as District Development Model (DDM) Champion for the Harry Gwala District (KZN), as appointed by the His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The District Development Model is a government approach that aims to improve integrated planning and service delivery across the three spheres of government, with district and metropolitan spaces as focal points of government and private sector investment.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 9:00–14:00

Venue: Archie Gumede Conference Centre, Durban

Media enquiries: Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

Event enquiries: Ms Busiswa Ggasana (Outreach Officer to the Minister)

Cell: 078 989 1150

E-mail: Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za

