Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers opening remarks at G20 Ministerial Side Event focused on Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk Reduction, 21 Nov

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead and deliver the opening remarks at the G20 Ministerial Side Event focused on Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

This high-level engagement will feature:
– A special address by United Nations Representative

The event theme: “From Risk to Resilience: Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk Reduction” underscores South Africa’s G20 Presidency commitment to champion action that strengthens disaster resilience and response globally.

Event Details:
Date: 21 November 2025
Time: 10:00 – 11:30
Venue: Sandton Auditorium, Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton,Johannesburg

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, CoGTA
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers opening remarks at G20 Ministerial Side Event focused on Scaling Up Investment in Disaster Risk Reduction, 21 Nov

