Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Projected to Witness a Growth

The Business Research Company’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment has been gradually expanding in past years. It is expected to increase from $20.84 billion in 2024 to $21.73 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors such as the prevalence of smoking and tobacco use, improvements in inhalation therapies, awareness campaigns and early detection strategies, government-led respiratory health initiatives, as well as research and innovation in the field of pulmonology, have contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

Expectations are high for a significant surge in the market size of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment sector in the coming years. Forecasts predict that it will rise to ""$27.22 billion by 2029, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The expansion predicted within this period can be linked to progress in personalized medicine and biomarker research, biological treatments and targeted interventions, issues around air quality and environmental factors, worldwide initiatives for smoking cessation, and partnerships for medication development. The period in view also forecasts the rise of digital health solutions for managing COPD, the evolution of biologic treatments for COPD, the emergence of individualized medicine, combined treatments and inhalers, early detection and intervention, along with the advent of pulmonary rehabilitation programs.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market?

The growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating incidences of lung disease. Lung disease, a condition that hampers the appropriate functioning of the lungs, includes common types such as asthma, COPD, and lung cancer. COPD treatment plays a crucial role in treating lung disease by reducing the development of the disease, managing the symptoms, and preventing further lung damage using inhalers and medications. For example, the global initiative for Chronic obstructive lung disease (GOLD), a non-profit organization based in the US, reported 3.2 million annual deaths from COPD in September 2022, affecting around 200 million people worldwide. Furthermore, the number of people affected by asthma globally reached 262 million in 2022, a number projected to increase in the coming years. Similarly, as per the LUNGevity Foundation, another US-based non-profit organization, 127,000 Americans are expected to succumb to lung cancer every year, starting 2023. Hence, the rising trend of lung diseases is likely to stimulate the expansion of the COPD treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market?

Major players in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment include:

• Almirall S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Novartis AG

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market?

The upsurge of product innovation is a leading trend currently observed in the COPD treatment market. Essential enterprises in the market for COPD treatment are concentrating on the creation of novel products in an effort to preserve their market foothold. A case in point is the recent launch of Trelegy Ellipta by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), a renowned pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm from the UK, in April 2022. This first single-inhaler triple treatment (SITT) for COPD patients in India takes on the role of a maintenance medication for people aged 18 and up, helping to manage and prevent the symptoms of COPD. Trelegy Ellipta functions similarly to natural corticosteroid hormones, with its application focused on certain immune cell types through receptor binding, resulting in a decrease in immune system activity. In addition, it provides the advantage of reducing airway inflammation in the lungs which facilitates easier breathing.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Growth

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd) treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Combination Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor, Mucokinetics, Other Drug Classes

2) By Type: Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Combination Therapy: Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA) + Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMA) + LABA, Triple Therapy (LAMA + LABA + ICS)

2) By Bronchodilators: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABA), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA), Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMA)

3) By Corticosteroids: Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Oral Corticosteroids, Injectable Corticosteroids

4) By Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor: Roflumilast, Other PDE4 Inhibitors

5) By Mucokinetics: Expectorants, Mucolytics

6) By Other Drug Classes: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungal Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses market data from the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

