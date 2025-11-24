Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

The market size for intravenous immunoglobulin has seen considerable growth over the past few years. This market is projected to increase from $14.66 billion in 2024, reaching $15.57 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The expansion in the historical timeline can be linked to its usage in treating primary immunodeficiency disorders, managing neurological conditions, the surge in the elderly population, advancements in techniques of plasma fractionation, widened usage in neurology, treatment of infectious diseases, and pediatric immunodeficiency treatment.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion in the intravenous immunoglobulin market, with projections reaching a value of $21.53 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This promising growth during the forecast period is due to several factors including the growing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, continuous research advancements in immunology, increased healthcare spending, rising cancer rates, innovative developments in immunoglobulin products, and personalized medicine approaches. Primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDD) treatment, rapid technological advancements, strategic alliances and partnerships, improved manufacturing processes, neurological applications, hematological use, and progress in immunotherapy are some of the major trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Growth?

The rise in the elderly demographic is anticipated to propel the intravenous immunoglobulin market's growth. The term elderly demographic pertains to individuals over the age of 65. People's immunity tends to decline as they age, resulting in an insufficient quantity of antibodies. As a result, they require immunoglobulins to supplement their antibody levels, which in turn, spurs the need for intravenous immunoglobulins, thereby propelling the intravenous immunoglobulin market. For instance, the Population Reference Bureau, a non-profit organization based in Kenya, projected in January 2024, that the population of Americans aged 65 and above would expand from its 2022 figure of 58 million to 82 million by 2050, which is a 47% increase. Additionally, this demographic's contribution to the total population is also anticipated to climb from 17% to 23% within the same timeframe. Consequently, the surge in the elderly population positively influences the intravenous immunoglobulin market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

Major players in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin include:

• Bio Products Laboratory Limited

• Biotest AG

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• CSL Behring

• Grifols S.A.

• Kedrion SpA

• Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

• Octapharma AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Baxter International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

One key trend emerging in the intravenous immunoglobulin market is the emphasis on product innovation. Leading companies in this market are strategically driving new product development such as liquid immune globulin formulations. They are focusing on creating innovative solutions for the treatment of immunodeficiency diseases, to solidify their market position. For example, in December 2023, GC Pharma – a pharmaceutical firm from South Korea – introduced Alyglo, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product. Alyglo is a sterile, ready-to-use liquid that contains 10% immunoglobulin G (IgG) giving 100 mg/mL of protein, of which nearly 96% is human IgG extracted from pooled human plasma. Designed for treating primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults who are 17 or older, it covers conditions such as congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID).

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report?

The intravenous immunoglobulin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: IgG (Immunoglobulin G), IgM (Immunoglobulin M), IgA (Immunoglobulin A), IgE (Immunoglobulin E), IgD (Immunoglobulin D)

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care

Subsegments:

1) By Immunoglobulin G (IgG): Normal IgG, Specific IgG

2) By Immunoglobulin M (IgM): Normal IgM, Specific IgM

3) By Immunoglobulin A (IgA): Normal IgA, Specific IgA

4) By Immunoglobulin E (IgE): Normal IgE, Specific IgE

5) By Immunoglobulin D (IgD): Normal IgD, Specific IgD

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry?

In 2024, North America led the intravenous immunoglobulin market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

