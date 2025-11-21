Strong with Sarah Urges Women to Skip Resolutions and Build Habits That Last

Strong with Sarah challenges the New Year’s resolution mindset by helping women trade short-term goals for sustainable habits through personalized coaching.

Real change happens when you shift your focus from drastic overhauls to daily, manageable actions.” — Sarah Pelc Graca

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year approaches and “quick-fix” resolutions make their yearly return, Strong with Sarah , led by certified nutrition coach and personal trainer Sarah Pelc Graca, is calling on women to ditch unsustainable goal-setting in favor of building habits that last. Nearly 62% of Americans feel pressured to set New Year’s resolutions , yet most abandon them within just a few months.Each January, millions of women commit to ambitious health or fitness goals, yet most abandon them within weeks. Research from Ohio State University indicates that only about 9% of people achieve their New Year’s resolutions. Graca believes this cycle of short-lived motivation undermines long-term health and self-confidence.“Resolutions tend to be all-or-nothing,” said Sarah Pelc Graca, founder of Strong with Sarah. “Real change happens when you shift your focus from drastic overhauls to daily, manageable actions. My mission is to help women create habits that support their lives year-round, not just for a few weeks in January.”Strong with Sarah’s approach mirrors a broader movement in women’s wellness. As more women seek sustainable routines over restrictive diets, expectations around personalization, accountability, and emotional well-being are shifting. Graca’s coaching program blends customized nutrition, strength training, and mindset support. All grounded in behavior-change science to promote consistency, balance, and lasting body confidence.Research shows that habit-based programs lead to 3 pounds more weight loss than traditional methods and make participants over twice as likely to achieve lasting results. Graca’s framework reflects these findings, guiding clients through gradual, evidence-backed adjustments that become part of everyday life.“We start small and celebrate often,” Graca added. “Whether it’s improving energy, strength, or confidence, lasting change comes from habits that feel doable and meaningful.”The Strong with Sarah community offers online coaching, accountability check-ins, and education resources to help women stay on track throughout the year.The program’s focus on personalization allows clients to adapt nutrition and training strategies to their individual goals, time constraints, and preferences.With the new year approaching, Graca hopes to shift the conversation around fitness and self-improvement from pressure to purpose. Her goal is to help women replace short-term resolutions with long-term self-trust and strength.Learn more at: https://strongwithsarah.com/ About Strong with SarahStrong with Sarah is an online coaching brand founded by Sarah Pelc Graca, a certified nutrition coach and personal trainer. The program helps women build sustainable fitness, nutrition, and mindset habits using research-based strategies. Through personalized coaching and compassionate accountability, Sarah empowers clients to achieve confidence and balance without restrictive diets or all-or-nothing thinking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.