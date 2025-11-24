Chelated Minerals Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Chelated Minerals Market?

The market for chelated minerals has significantly expanded over the past few years. Its size is projected to increase from $4.62 billion in 2024 to $4.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The upsurge during the historic period is believed to be due to a heightened awareness of micronutrient deficiencies, a surge in the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, the growth of the animal feed industry, the evolution of agricultural practices, and government initiatives promoting the use of micronutrients.

The market size of chelated minerals is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $6.93 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth during the forecast period is ascribed to the ongoing expansion of precision agriculture, the increasing understanding and implementation of sustainable agriculture, rising demand for organic food production, the growth of animal husbandry practices and government support towards sustainable farming. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include an increased demand for organic chelates, agricultural and aquaculture expansions, tailored chelate solutions for specific crops, advancements in chelation technologies and an increased focus on human nutrition and nutraceuticals.

Download a free sample of the chelated minerals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10182&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Chelated Minerals Market?

The burgeoning need for dietary additives is projected to stimulate the expansion of the chelated minerals market. Notably, dietary supplements are designed to enhance one's dietary regimen. Chelated minerals are promoted as superior to other dietary mineral supplements as they are more readily absorbed by the body - a characteristic known as bioavailability. Consequently, the escalating demand for dietary supplements will likely generate an increased requirement for chelated minerals in the marketplace. As an illustration, the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), a US-based organization, publicized reports in October 2023. The 2023 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements underscored the prevalent acceptance of supplements among the American populace, indicating that 74% of adults consume them, with 55% identified as habitual users. Moreover, a remarkable 92% of these users are of the opinion that dietary supplements are vital for preserving their health. Hence, the intensifying demand for dietary supplements is propelling the growth of the chelated minerals market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Chelated Minerals Market?

Major players in the Chelated Minerals include:

• Archer Daniel Midland Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Balchem Inc.

• Nutreco N.V.

• BASF SE

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Alltech Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Maru Chem Industries

• Novus International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Chelated Minerals Industry?

Leading businesses in the chelated minerals market are creating novel components to amplify nutrient absorption, boost bioavailability, and meet the rising demand for organic and ecologically friendly farming methods. Innovative components are new or improved elements designed to augment the functionality, effectiveness, or allure of products across various sectors. For instance, in May 2024, Balchem Corporation, a specialty chemicals firm based in the US, unveiled Optifolin+, a unique chelated mineral product crafted to enhance nutrient assimilation in crops. Optifolin+ employs cutting-edge chelation technology to secure essential minerals, magnifying their solubility and bioavailability to plants. This ingenious solution aims to tackle mounting apprehensions about soil nutrient exhaustion and the necessity for sustainable agricultural practices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Chelated Minerals Market Report?

The chelated minerals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Chelated Minerals, Copper Chelated Minerals, Zinc Chelated Minerals, Chromium Chelated Minerals, Iron Chelated Minerals, Other Chelated Minerals

2) By Chelating Agent: Amino Acid, Polysaccharide Complex, Proteinate, Other Chelating Agents

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Functional Food And Beverages, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Chelated Minerals: Calcium Citrate, Calcium Aspartate, Calcium Gluconate

2) By Copper Chelated Minerals: Copper Gluconate, Copper Citrate, Copper Aspartate

3) By Zinc Chelated Minerals: Zinc Citrate, Zinc Picolinate, Zinc Glycinate

4) By Chromium Chelated Minerals: Chromium Picolinate, Chromium Nicotinate, Chromium Polynicotinate

5) By Iron Chelated Minerals: Iron Glycinate, Iron Bisglycinate, Iron Picolinate

6) By Other Chelated Minerals: Manganese Chelates, Magnesium Chelates, Selenium Chelates

View the full chelated minerals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chelated-minerals-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Chelated Minerals Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for chelated minerals. The report on this market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Chelated Minerals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oil Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Mineral Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-global-market-report

Oilfield Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oilfield-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.