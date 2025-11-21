Desmoid Tumors Market to Reach USD$ 3.05 Billion by 2033 | (5.6% CAGR)

Desmoid Tumors Market Desmoid Tumors Market, By Treatment Type - 2024

Desmoid Tumors Market Trends | New Therapies Accelerating Global Adoption

United States Desmoid Tumor Market to hit USD 3.05 Billion by 2033 as Targeted Therapies Gain Traction” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the global desmoid tumors market increased from USD 1.79 billion in 2023 to USD 1.88 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2025 and 2033.Targeted therapies, genomic profiling, and improved early diagnosis are transforming management of this rare soft-tissue tumor.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/desmoid-tumors-market Key Highlights From This Report1. North America leads the global desmoid tumors market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 44.17% in 2024.2. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing, projected to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.3. Targeted therapy remains the leading treatment category, capturing the largest market share at 51.12% in 2024.4. Parabilis Medicines’ FOG-001 and Cellestia Biotech’s CB-103 are emerging next-generation inhibitors targeting the Wnt/β-catenin and Notch pathways, respectively.Industry Developments✦ October 2025: Parabilis Medicines unveiled the first clinical evidence at ESMO 2025 that its investigational therapy FOG-001 successfully targets the previously “undruggable” β-catenin:TCF complex in the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. In its ongoing Phase 1/2 study, 12 desmoid tumor patients had been treated across three dose levels as of August 2025.✦ February 2024: Immunome, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire AL102 and AL101 from Ayala Pharmaceuticals for $20M in cash, $30M in stock, and up to $37.5M in milestone payments, pending standard closing conditions, including Ayala’s shareholder approval.✦ In August 2025, Merck announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for OGSIVEO (nirogacestat) as a monotherapy for adults with progressing desmoid tumors requiring systemic treatment. This makes OGSIVEO the first and only approved therapy for desmoid tumors in the EU, with the authorization issued to SpringWorks Therapeutics, a Merck healthcare company.Growth Drivers• FDA approval of nirogacestat (2023) set new survival benchmarks.• Increasing molecular understanding of CTNNB1 mutations driving personalized treatment.• Rising clinical trials over 28 Phase II/III studies ongoing.• Imaging advancements improving recurrence monitoring.Segmentation AnalysisBy Therapy TypeTargeted Therapy: 48%Chemotherapy: 22%Hormonal & NSAIDs: 18%Surgery & Others: 12%By End UserHospitals: 65%Specialty Oncology Centers: 25%Research Institutes: 10%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/desmoid-tumors-market Regional Insights1. USA: USD 310 million in 2024 → USD 1.6 billion by 20322. Europe: EMA pushing orphan drug approvals3. Asia-Pacific: Fastest CAGR at 25.1%Key PlayersKey Companies Include: SpringWorks Therapeutics | Bayer | Pfizer | Eli Lilly | Novartis || Immunome Inc., Apollomics, Inc. || Iterion Therapeutics, Inc. || Parabilis MedicinesRecent Developments• SpringWorks reported 71% reduction in progression risk with nirogacestat.• Bayer advancing γ-secretase inhibitors in multi-country trials.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=desmoid-tumors-market ConclusionThe Desmoid Tumor market is rapidly evolving, with targeted therapies becoming first-line treatment and driving significant revenue expansion through 2032.Related Reports

