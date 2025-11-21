Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market is Likely to Increase at a Significantly High CAGR of 10.2% by 2031

Increased attention to proper animal nutrition in order to preserve animal’s health & efficiency, expansion of production capacities by players drive the growth

The global feed mycotoxin binders industry was generated $144.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $393.9 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Demand for feed mycotoxin binders is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increase in demand for these additives, owing to rise in awareness toward protein-rich diet.Mycotoxins are toxic compounds occurred due to mold growth such as Aspergillus, Fusarium, and Penicillium in animal feed ingredients. The mold growth can occur at various stages of feed production process. Mycotoxin binders are substances that bind to mycotoxins to prevent its absorption through gut. Presence of mycotoxin in animal feed leads to negative impact on animal health, animal production, which can also affect the health of consumers. Also, if the livestock is exposed to mycotoxin contaminated feed, they are more prone to secondary infections.Meat production and consumption has increased rapidly over the years due to increased disposable income of the consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in the developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, and hence supplementing the overall Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Growth.

As the global trade of grains and commodities increasing the occurrence of mycotoxin contamination is also increasing. Mycotoxins are found in all forages and processed grains. Also, the level of mycotoxin contamination in feeds changes from year to year and from different climatic conditions. The changes in sudden weather and global warming impact are also affecting the quality of the feed. Mycotoxin testing protocol should be included during the quality control stage among well-managed grain processors and feed manufacturers. This will help in eliminating the formation of mycotoxins at ground level.Demand for feed mycotoxin binders is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increase in demand for these additives, owing to rise in awareness toward protein-rich diet.However, government intervention in the usage of feed mycotoxin binders in every country is expected to restrain the market growth. The mycotoxin binders used in animal feed are banned in some countries. As a result of which, the feed manufacturers carry out formula adjustments and make changes in feed processing, which is a time-consuming process. Thus, the implementation of stringent regulations hampers the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market growth. The global feed mycotoxin binders market is segmented into livestock, source, form, and region. On the basis of livestock, the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market is categorized into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others. By source, it is fragmented into conventional and organic. Depending on form, it is segregated into dry, liquid, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global feed mycotoxin binders market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. Leading players of the global feed mycotoxin binders market size analyzed in the research include Alltech, Inc., BASF SE, Bentoli, Inc., BERTOL COMPANY s.r.o, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., EW Nutrition GmbH, GLOBAL NUTRITECH, Impextraco N.V., Norel, S.A, SVH Holding N.V., Olmix S.A., Perstorp Holding AB, Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd., Virbac S.A., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

