NODKA Recognized in Intel® Partner Alliance Prestige Tier, Strengthening Global Position in Industrial AI

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NODKA Automation Technology Co., Ltd. today announced that it has been promoted to the IntelPartner Alliance Prestige Tier, the highest level within Intel’s global partner program. This distinction places NODKA among a limited group of strategic partners identified for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to the advancement of AI and intelligent edge technologies.The Prestige Tier represents Intel’s most valued ecosystem partners, organizations that demonstrate strong vision, sustained business growth, and the ability to accelerate digital transformation across key industries. NODKA’s inclusion highlights its expanding influence in industrial automation, machine vision, robotics, and edge intelligence.“We are honored to be recognized by Intel as a Prestige Tier partner,” said Ryan Zeng, Chairman, NODKA. “This milestone reflects our long-term commitment to delivering innovative industrial PC solutions and reinforces our role in shaping the future of intelligent automation.”NODKA and Intel have collaborated for more than a decade to advance industrial digitalization and AI adoption. This elevated partnership strengthens alignment on future technologies and supports NODKA’s mission to provide reliable, scalable, and globally trusted solutions for Industry 4.0, AI computing and beyond.For more information, please visit https://nodka.com ---About NODKANODKA Automation Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of industrial computing solutions — including industrial PCs & HMIs, automation PCs industrial panel PCs , EtherCAT IO modules, and industrial touch monitors — designed for automation, machine vision, robotics, and intelligent edge applications. With more than two decades of experience, NODKA delivers high-reliability, long-lifecycle platforms trusted by global manufacturers, system integrators, and technology partners. Through continuous innovation and strong collaboration with industry leaders, NODKA empowers customers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation and achieve smarter, more efficient operations. For more information, visit https://nodka.com

