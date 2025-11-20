Wapato Man Sentenced to 405 Months Incarceration for Second Degree Murder

Yakima, Washington – United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced that on November 18, 2025, Jason Alexander Logie, age 36, of Wapato, Washington, was sentenced to 405 months in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release by Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. Logie was convicted of Second Degree Murder following a jury trial and guilty verdict August 20, 2025.



According to court documents and information presented at trial, while driving under the influence of alcohol, Logie crossed the center line on North Track Road within the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation on the afternoon of September 9, 2023, striking an on-coming vehicle in its own lane of travel. The driver of the vehicle died as a result of the collision. At the time of the collision, Logie was subject to a deferred sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol from the Yakama Nation Tribal Court based upon a December 2022 arrest and was on conditions of release issued by Yakima County District Court for another DUI charge from a September 2022 incident. Logie had several previous convictions for alcohol-related driving as well as completing two separate deferred sentences for similar crimes. He was also subject to an arrest warrant for DUI, Second Offense, issued in 2018 by the city of Lawrence, Kansas.



At sentencing, Logie requested a sentence of 66 months in prison. Prosecutors requested a sentence of 405 months in prison. In pronouncing a sentence of 405 months, Chief Judge Bastian noted Logie’s history of DUI prosecutions and that he had over twenty-one failures to appear and several failures to comply before multiple courts.



United States Attorney Pete Serrano stated, “One of my top priorities as U.S. Attorney is to continue to strengthen our relationship with state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. Partnering with these agencies strengthens our prosecution of cases like this, where a repeat offender will be held accountable for his careless actions that cost an innocent victim their life. Repeat offenders like this are a direct threat to our communities and I am thankful for the efforts of our Tribal, state and federal partners to bring justice to this victim and their family.”



This case was investigated and presented for prosecution by the Yakama Nation Police Department and the investigation was assisted by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Michael D. Murphy and Courtney R. Pratten.



1:24-cr-02059-SAB