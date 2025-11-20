Oklahoma City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Causing Fatal Collision While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Marijuana in Indian Country

OKLAHOMA CITY – ALIAS BAH DE ZA LAWRENCE SOUDRY, 21, of Oklahoma City, has been sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

According to public records, on June 14, 2024, law enforcement officers with the Blanchard Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a fatal car collision on Highway 76. While driving southbound on the highway, Soudry drifted into oncoming traffic, sideswiping one vehicle and colliding with a second. The driver of the second vehicle, Raquel Anderson, died on scene, and a passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, where they were later released. Soudry was administered a blood test, which showed evidence of alcohol and marijuana in his system, and was subsequently arrested. On September 17, 2024, a federal Grand Jury charged Soudry with involuntary manslaughter.

This case is in federal court because Soudry is a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma and the crime took place within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.

On June 4, 2025, Soudry pleaded guilty and admitted he knowingly drove a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and thereby caused the death of another person.

At the sentencing hearing on November 18, 2025, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Soudry to serve 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In announcing her sentence, Judge Dishman noted the nature and circumstances of the offense, highlighting the extent of Soudry’s intoxication and the number of individuals injured or killed during the collision.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Blanchard Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Edgmon prosecuted the case.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.