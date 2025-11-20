Moore Man Charged with Failing to Register as a Sex Offender After Staging Crime Scene, Fleeing State in 2012

United States Marshals Service Located Man in Upstate New York After More Than a Decade on the Run

OKLAHOMA CITY – A federal Grand Jury has charged ANTHONY MICHAEL LENNON, 44, of Moore, with failure to register as a sex offender, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2012, officers with the Moore Police Department (MPD) contacted the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) for assistance in locating Lennon. MPD learned that Lennon disappeared from a local hotel, where authorities found evidence of a violent struggle. However, after consulting with crime scene experts, the USMS determined the crime scene was staged.

At the time of his disappearance, Lennon, a registered sex offender, faced child pornography charges in Cleveland County District Court, as well as potential prison time for violating the terms of his suspended sentence from a prior child pornography conviction. USMS learned that Lennon had emptied his bank accounts shortly before vanishing and believed he had fled the state of Oklahoma.

Recently discovered information determined that Lennon lived in the State of New York, had failed to register as a sex offender, and had attempted multiple times to obtain a United States passport under an alias. Lennon was arrested on October 30, 2025, in Canton, New York. On November 18, 2025, a federal Grand Jury sitting in the Western District of Oklahoma charged Lennon with failure to register as a sex offender.

If convicted, Lennon faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded this charge is merely an allegation, and that Lennon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is the result of an investigation by the United States Marshals Service, the Moore Police Department, and the Diplomatic Security Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Edgmon is prosecuting the case.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.