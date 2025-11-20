Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

A Colorado man was sentenced today to ten years in prison and lifetime supervised release for his role in an online forum that worked to sexually exploit dozens of minor victims.

According to court documents, Steven Glenn Christiansen, 69, of Fort Collins, Colorado used a mobile messaging application with end-to-end encryption to access “invite only” group chats in which users exchanged images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The members used these groups to share livestreams and save files on third party platforms, typically of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct at the members’ behest. Christiansen communicated directly with other users to request and exchange CSAM. After executing a residential search warrant at his residence, several digital devices were seized containing images and videos of CSAM, and the defendant admitted to possessing thousands of images.

Christiansen pleaded guilty in August 2025 to one count of possession of child pornography. He was previously convicted in the state of Colorado in March 2000 for sexually assaulting a child.

Trial Attorney Kaylynn Foulon of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman for the District of Colorado prosecuted the case.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly for the District of Colorado, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Marvin Massey of the FBI Denver Field Office made the announcement.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.