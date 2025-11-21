Homagic Wins Phase II Contract for 12,000 Permanent Worker Accommodation Units at Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Construction Integrated Building Co., Ltd. ( CSCEC ), through its Homagic brand, has been awarded a SAR 2.8 billion (approximately $746 million) contract to deliver 12,000 permanent worker accommodation units for Phase II of NEOM’s construction workforce housing program. The award marks one of the largest single modular integrated construction (MiC) contracts ever signed in the Middle East and reinforces Homagic’s growing presence in the Kingdom’s giga-project ecosystem.The Middle East’s Construction Boom and the Urgent Need for Scalable, High-Quality Worker HousingSaudi Arabia is in the midst of the most ambitious construction surge in modern history. Vision 2030 projects — led by NEOM, The Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate — are projected to require a peak workforce of over 1.8 million workers by 2028, according to Knight Frank’s 2025 KSA Construction Market Report. Traditional site-built dormitories have repeatedly failed to keep pace, suffering from chronic delays, cost overruns, and variable quality.Modular construction has emerged as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing solution. The Saudi modular building market is forecast to grow from $4.1 billion in 2024 to $9.8 billion by 2030 at a 15.6% CAGR (ResearchAndMarkets, 2025), driven by:Government mandates for 50-year durable worker accommodation under the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH)NEOM’s own requirement for net-zero carbon construction campsLabor welfare reforms requiring air-conditioned, en-suite rooms with Wi-Fi and recreational facilitiesExtreme urgency — NEOM’s Spine and Oxagon districts alone need 200,000+ beds delivered before 2029Phase I of NEOM’s worker cities, completed in 2023–2024 by a mix of regional and international modular providers, demonstrated that 90% off-site fabrication can cut delivery time by 45% and reduce on-site waste by up to 80%. Phase II raises the bar: all new units must achieve permanent 50-year structural certification, full LEED Gold/ESTIDAMA Pearl compliance, and zero-carbon operational status.Homagic: Delivering Permanent, Zero-Carbon Worker Cities at Industrial ScaleBacked by CSCEC — the world’s largest EPC contractor and Fortune Global 500 #13 — Homagic operates eight digital factories in China with a combined annual capacity exceeding 100,000 MiC units following 2025 expansions. The company’s Light Gauge Steel (LGS) and hybrid Concrete-Steel MiC (CMC) systems are already proven in extreme climates, from Wuhan’s hospitals built in 10 days to Beijing’s 90-day hutong renewal projects.Key Features of Homagic’s NEOM Phase II SolutionStructure: Hybrid CMC system combining concrete core durability with light-gauge steel speedLifespan: 50-year permanent certification (meets MOMRAH & ICC-ES requirements)Unit size: 24–32 m² en-suite rooms with built-in furniture, HVAC, and smart controlsEnergy: 100% solar-powered micro-grids + battery storage; operational carbon footprint < 3 kg CO₂/m²/yearFactory completion: 92% off-site (MEP, finishes, furniture pre-installed)Delivery schedule: First 3,000 units Q3 2026; full 12,000 units completed by Q4 2027Recyclability: 95% of materials recoverable at end-of-lifeEach four-story cluster is designed for rapid desert deployment: modules arrive fully fitted, are craned onto simple strip foundations, and connected in under 72 hours per building.Strategic Advantages That Won the TenderProven desert performance – Homagic’s existing 8,000-unit Phase I pilot at The Line (2024) recorded zero heat-related incidents and 41% lower energy consumption than regional benchmarks.CIMC-MBS technical partnership – Seamless integration of global-leading steel modular patents with CSCEC’s concrete expertise.In-Kingdom value – Commitment to transfer 35% of manufacturing to a new Dammam facility by 2028, creating 1,200 direct Saudi jobs.Bankability – 50-year durability allows units to be refinanced as permanent real estate assets post-construction, reducing lifecycle cost for NEOM.Early Site Progress and Client StatementFoundation work has already begun at Oxagon and The Line worker city zones. NEOM Executive Director for Construction, Eng. Mohammed Al-Shehri, commented:“Homagic’s Phase I performance exceeded our expectations on quality, speed, and worker welfare. Awarding Phase II to the same proven system ensures continuity while meeting our escalated sustainability targets.”Looking AheadThe 12,000-unit contract positions Homagic as the single largest modular accommodation provider across all Vision 2030 giga-projects. The company has also been shortlisted for upcoming worker housing packages at Qiddiya (18,000 beds) and Red Sea Global (Phase III, 9,000 beds).As Saudi Arabia pushes toward 70% in-Kingdom modular adoption by 2030, Homagic’s blend of Chinese industrial scale and permanent-building certification is setting a new regional standard.For technical specifications, case studies, and partnership inquiries, visit https://www.homagic.com/

