Brownsville CBP officers seize $70K in unreported U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized $70,749 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency at the Gateway International Bridge during an outbound vehicle inspection.

“CBP officers’ duties not only involve inspecting inbound traffic but also stopping unreported bulk currency which are often proceeds from illicit activity and their efforts led to this seizure of unreported currency,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Stacks containing $70,749 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Tuesday, Nov. 18, when CBP officers working at the Gateway International Bridge selected a southbound vehicle for a routine outbound inspection. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection. During secondary inspection, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered unreported bulk U.S. currency totaling $70,749 within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

