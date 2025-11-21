Minja Yan Invites Community to Explore and Support Local Businesses at Free Chinatown Scavenger Hunt on December 13

Chinatown Scavenger Hunt December 13, 2025 Minja Yan for NV logo Minja Yan | Credit: GX Presto Productions

Clark County Commission Candidate Minja Yan Announces Chinatown Las Vegas Scavenger Hunt on December 13 to highlight local businesses and community

This scavenger hunt is a fun way to celebrate our local businesses, bring families together, & talk about how we can build a stronger, safer, and more accessible community for everyone in District F” — Minja Yan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark County Commission District F candidate Minja Yan is inviting residents from across the valley to join her for an exciting and interactive Chinatown Las Vegas Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, December 13, from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM.This family-friendly event will guide participants through some of Chinatown’s most beloved small businesses, cultural landmarks, and hidden gems. Attendees will complete creative missions, visit local shops and restaurants, and engage with neighbors while exploring one of Southern Nevada’s most vibrant districts.Yan—widely recognized for her community advocacy, leadership in Chinatown, and hands-on approach to public service—says the event reflects her campaign’s values of connection, accessibility, and community-driven solutions.“Chinatown is one of the most vibrant and important cultural districts in Southern Nevada,” Yan said. “This scavenger hunt is a fun way to celebrate our local businesses, bring families together, and talk about how we can build a stronger, safer, and more accessible community for everyone in District F.”Participants will receive a mission map at check-in, and all ages are welcome. The event is free to attend, with RSVP encouraged.The scavenger hunt also provides residents with an opportunity to meet Yan in person, learn about her vision for Clark County, and share the issues that matter most to them — including public safety, infrastructure, housing, and small business support.What: Chinatown Las Vegas Scavenger HuntWhen: Saturday, December 13, 2025Time: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM (Check-in begins at 1:30 PM)Where: Chinatown Plaza Parking Lot (Exact check-in location will be shared with attendees 24 hours before the event)Cost: Free and open to the publicTo RSVP or learn more about Minja Yan’s campaign for Clark County Commission District F, please visit voteminja.com/events.About Minja (Minjia) YanMinja Yan is a Democratic candidate for Clark County Commission District F. A respected advocate for Chinatown and a longtime Southwest Las Vegas resident, she has dedicated her career to advancing responsible growth, expanding housing options, improving public transportation, and supporting economic opportunities for all.Learn more at voteminja.com.

