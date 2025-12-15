Cybersecurity Woman of Japan 2025 — Japan’s Premier Awards Celebrating Excellence in Cybersecurity

SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness

The women we honor this year are shaping Japan’s future. SAYA is proud to support an awards program that elevates their achievements and inspires the next generation of leaders.” — Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Co-founder, SAYA University

JAPAN, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Cybersecurity Alliance (UCA) and SAYA, in proud partnership with SEGA SAMMY Holdings Inc., will host the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan 2025 Awards on December 17 at Tunnel Tokyo.

Now in its third year, the awards bring together leaders across government, enterprise, academia, and Japan’s cybersecurity community to honor the remarkable women who are strengthening the nation’s digital resilience and elevating global cybersecurity leadership.



This year’s program features multiple award categories recognizing outstanding female professionals contributing to technological innovation, cyber defense, education, threat intelligence, and workforce development in Japan and abroad. By elevating role models for current and future generations, the awards aim to expand leadership opportunities and foster a more diverse and robust cybersecurity talent base.



Serving as the overall Masters of Ceremony are Natsue Ishida, Executive Officer & Group Privacy Officer of SEGA SAMMY Holdings Inc., and Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Co-founder of SAYA University.

Ms. Ishida is widely regarded for her leadership in compliance, privacy governance, and intellectual property, while Mr. Rossi is an international advocate for cybersecurity awareness, digital learning, and diversity in the security workforce. Together, they will guide an evening dedicated to highlighting the achievements of women protecting Japan’s digital ecosystem.



“Japan is now one of the world’s most targeted countries for cyberattacks, yet it also has some of the most talented and dedicated professionals defending its digital frontline. The women we honor this year are not only advancing cybersecurity—they are shaping Japan’s future. SAYA is proud to support an awards program that elevates their achievements and inspires the next generation of leaders.”

— Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Co-founder, SAYA University



“The Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards were created to spotlight exceptional women whose work strengthens Japan’s national resilience and global cybersecurity leadership. Each honoree represents courage, expertise, and commitment at the highest level. We are grateful to SEGA and SAYA for helping us champion these remarkable professionals and expand opportunities for women across Japan’s cyber community.”

— Carmen Marsh, President & CEO, United Cybersecurity Alliance; Founder, CSWJ Awards



Through this event, the organizers aim to amplify the contributions of women shaping Japan’s cybersecurity landscape and to encourage greater participation in a field critical to the nation’s economic security and global competitiveness.



About SAYA University

SAYA University is Japan’s premier Japanese-language cybersecurity learning library. Leveraging culturally authentic, anime-based micro-learning grounded in real attack scenarios and emerging threats, SAYA equips enterprise employees, consumers, seniors, and families with practical knowledge for safe digital behavior.



About the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan (CSWJ) Awards

Launched in 2023 by the United Cybersecurity Alliance, the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards is the first national initiative dedicated to recognizing women leaders in cybersecurity. By spotlighting excellence across technology, education, policy, and legal domains, CSWJ strengthens Japan’s cyber resilience and enhances its standing in global human-centric security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.