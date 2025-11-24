Homegrown to be Released in North America On Anniversary of Attack on U.S. Capitol—January 6, 2026

Police at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021

Homegrown, the documentary exploring the shifting landscape of American identity and political belonging will release in North America Jan. 6, 2026 on GATHR.

We set out to make an honest, no-judgment study of the people heeding the call of us-vs-them politics. We hope the film contributes to the visceral discussion on the future of our democracy.” — Michael Premo, Director of Homegrown

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homegrown , the critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary exploring the shifting landscape of American identity, political belonging, and the movements reshaping national power, will be released in North America on January 6, 2026, marking the five-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The filmmakers have also released the first official trailer, now available on Homegrown.film. Beginning January 6, Homegrown will be exclusively available to rent via the Direct To Audience℠ (DTA) platform GATHR Directed by Michael Premo, Homegrown brings raw intimacy and unprecedented access to a political moment still unfolding. Shot across battleground communities and key flashpoints of national tension, the documentary reveals the lived experiences of people whose determination to turn their beliefs into action places them on the front lines of America’s political divide.The film follows three conservative activists—a newly politicized father-to-be in New Jersey, an Air Force veteran organizing conservatives in New York City, and an activist from Texas—crisscrossing the country in the summer of 2020 campaigning for Donald Trump. When they become convinced that the election is stolen, they take their fight to the streets. The result is a chilling portrait of the growing unrest pushing American democracy to the brink.“We set out to make an honest, no-judgment study of the people heeding the clarion call of us-vs-them politics,” said Premo. “What emerged is a unique portrait of a homegrown American movement that has demonstrated it is willing to use violence to fight for what they believe America should be. We hope the film serves as a visceral contribution to the discussion on the future of our democracy.”“This film is not just about a single day,” said Rachel Falcone, producer of Homegrown. “It’s about the forces that led us there, the people who felt called to act, and the unresolved tensions that will define who we are as a country.”The film debuted to international acclaim at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Homegrown has since garnered top honors on the global festival circuit, including The Phoenix Prize at Film Fest Cologne, the Justice Matters Award at Filmfest DC, and was nominated for the 2025 Cinema Eye Honors Spotlight Award, recognizing exceptional independent nonfiction filmmaking. It has screened at nearly fifty film festivals worldwide.The North American release marks the debut of a newly updated version of the film, shaped by the additional year of reporting and filming—most notably the story of the film’s central protagonist, who served more than four years in prison for his role in the January 6 attack. Earlier this year he was pardoned by President Trump, prompting the filmmakers to document how the pardon reshaped his life. Rather than the attack on the Capitol as a final act, the updated film reveals it as the moment that redirects the personal and political trajectories of those at the center of the story, providing an even deeper, more human story that will continue to unfold.From January 6, through President’s Day (February 16, 2026), Homegrown will be available exclusively for online rental through the film’s official website, powered by GATHR’s Direct To Audience℠ distribution technology. The film can be streamed to North American audiences on all major devices. To pre-order or learn more visit Homegrown.film.About HomegrownBlending award-winning craft with unparalleled access to newly expanded 2025 footage, Homegrown offers a rare, ground-level view of a political movement in real time. Presented without judgment and grounded in human complexity, Homegrown was shot from 2018-2025. The film is produced by Storyline in association with Bird Street Productions and Impact Partners. Executive producers include James Costa, Alysa Nahmias, Jenny Raskin, Kelsey Koenig, Trevor Burgess and Gary Hess, and film is produced by Rachel Falcone and Michael Premo and co-produced by Jim Urquhart.# # #

