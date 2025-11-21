Principium Psychiatry Highlights Needs for Integrated and Innovative Mental Health Care Amid Seasonal Depression

Principium Psychiatry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans contend with the mental health impacts of shorter days and colder temperatures, Principium Psychiatry is underscoring the critical role of accessible, evidence-based psychiatric care.According to recent data from the American Psychiatric Association (2025) , approximately 5% of U.S. adults experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) each year, while more than 40% report a noticeable decline in mood during the winter months. Untreated depression, anxiety, and related conditions also contribute to reduced workplace productivity, with economic losses estimated at more than $210 billion annually ( SHRM, 2025 ).Led by Founder and Medical Director Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, M.D., Principium Psychiatry – a practice with seven locations in four states – continues to expand its reach and clinical offerings to meet growing demand for comprehensive mental health support.“Seasonal depression is more than a passing case of the ‘winter blues,’ it’s a serious condition that can exacerbate underlying mental health issues if left unaddressed,” said Dr. Cohen, a board-certified forensic and clinical psychiatrist. “Our goal at Principium Psychiatry is to provide patients with the full spectrum of care options, from psychotherapy and medication management to innovative treatments like Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP), so that recovery is not only possible but sustainable.”Principium Psychiatry integrates both traditional and advanced therapeutic approaches to address the wide-ranging effects seasonal depression can have on mood, sleep, and overall functioning. During the fall and winter months, Dr. Cohen and his team see a significant rise in patients experiencing seasonal mood shifts that intensify underlying anxiety, trauma-related symptoms, or treatment-resistant depression. Their clinical model combines the rigor of evidence-based psychiatry with a personalized care strategy, offering psychotherapy, psychopharmacology and medication management, as well as emerging interventions such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for patients whose symptoms become more severe during the darker months.“Psychiatric medicine is evolving rapidly,” Dr. Cohen added. “We are proud to be at the forefront, providing patients with access to care that is both personalized and grounded in the latest clinical research.”About Principium PsychiatryFounded by Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, M.D., an established clinician and forensic psychiatrist, Principium Psychiatry specializes in the comprehensive treatment of mood and anxiety disorders. With locations in New York, Los Angeles, Connecticut and Florida, Principium offers numerous types of treatments tailored to each individual’s needs, including psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, TMS, and ketamine therapy. For more information, visit www.principiumpsychiatry.com

