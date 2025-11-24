Fury Tires Announces the Track Hunter ET, a DOT-Compliant Competition Tire for High-Power Vehicles

Fury Tires | Track Hunter ET Fury Tires Track Hunter ET Track Hunter ET on Diesel Truck

New Fury Tires Track Hunter ET delivers fierce grip, dry-pavement domination, and show-stopping sizes like the 415/25R24 debuted at SEMA 2025.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fury Tires has announced the release of the Track Hunter ET, a DOT-compliant competition tire developed for vehicles producing high levels of horsepower and requiring enhanced dry-pavement traction. The tire features a specialized compound and tread profile designed to support controlled launches, predictable handling, and consistent heat build-up for performance-oriented applications.During the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Fury Tires displayed a new 415/25R24 size within the Track Hunter ET line. The size was presented to industry attendees as part of the company’s ongoing development of products for both street-driven and motorsport-influenced vehicles.The Track Hunter ET is intended for lowered trucks, performance cars, and other high-power street vehicles that benefit from competition-style tire construction while remaining within DOT guidelines.“The Track Hunter ET was developed to meet the needs of drivers operating high-output vehicles while requiring a DOT-compliant option,” said Chris Vogt, C.O.O. of Fury Tires. “Its construction and compound were engineered to support vehicles that demand improved traction and consistency under acceleration.”Track Hunter ET Technical OverviewDOT-Compliant ConstructionMeets Department of Transportation standards for on-road useOffered in sizes and load ratings compatible with high-power cars, trucks, and SUVsSuitable for lowered vehicles requiring additional traction under accelerationHeat-Responsive CompoundFormulated to reach operating temperature efficientlySupports traction consistency during straight-line accelerationAims to assist in reducing tire spin, which can contribute to driveline stressReinforced Radial DesignEngineered for stable, predictable straight-line performanceDesigned to maintain vehicle control under increased load and speedIntended to convert engine output into usable forward motionFury Tires continues to expand its product offerings across multiple performance categories, including competition-influenced tires, street applications, and all-terrain solutions.

