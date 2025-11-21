Hawaii Studio Group Unveils Master Plan for West Oʻahu Film Studio Project

UH West Oahu Studio Rendering UH West Oahu Stage Detail UH West Oahu Site Plan

Plans reveal vision for a state-of-the-art private film studio campus designed to elevate Hawaiʻi’s film and television industry

This project represents the future of Hawaiʻi’s film industry — a world-class studio campus that creates jobs, builds educational pathways, and strengthens global production ties.” — Ricardo Galindez, co-founder of Island Film Group

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Studio Group today released its highly anticipated master plan, including renderings and stage layouts, for the state-of-the-art private film studio proposed on land adjacent to the University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu (UH West Oʻahu). The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) is currently in final negotiations for a long-term ground lease and development agreement. The project would represent a transformative opportunity for the UH West Oʻahu campus and Hawaiʻi’s growing film and television industry.The Hawaii Studio Group team, which was selected in 2024 following a competitive process responding to UH’s Invitation to Submit Proposals, will design, build, finance, operate, and manage the private film studio complex.“This project represents the future of Hawaiʻi’s film and television industry,” said Ricardo Galindez, co-founder of Island Film Group . “We’re proud to share this vision with the production community and the University of Hawaiʻi — a world-class studio campus that supports local jobs, builds educational pathways for students, and positions Hawaiʻi as a global production hub.”“UH West Oʻahu is committed to building pathways for local students to access high-paying careers in Hawaiʻi’s creative and digital media sectors,” said Maenette Benham, Chancellor of UH West Oʻahu. “This project will expand hands-on training, paid internships, and industry partnerships for our students, while supporting economic growth and job opportunities in West Oʻahu.”Phase One of the studio campus is anticipated to begin following the completion of the development agreement and required permitting approvals and will take approximately 12 months to construct. Additional phases will proceed as the studio campus becomes operational, and industry demand evolves. The development represents a significant private investment that will be sequenced over multiple phases with the first phase estimated at $125m and a projected opening in Spring 2028.A Creative Campus Designed for Industry and CommunityThe newly unveiled master plan reveals a multi-purpose entertainment campus that is adjacent to the UH West Oʻahu campus and its Academy for Creative Media , thereby creating seamless work force development opportunities through internships, training partnerships, and industry-engaged learning. The design features a public-serving town square offering retail, dining, lodging, and office spaces — alongside a secured, world-class studio complex with modern sound stages and production facilities.Situated on 34 acres in close proximity to the new Keoneʻae rail station, bus transit, and park-and-ride facilities, the studio site is ideally positioned to enhance accessibility and economic growth in the region. The development is bounded by Farrington Highway, Kualakaʻi Parkway, the UH West Oʻahu campus, and Hawaiʻi Tokai International College.Project Highlights• 34-acre leasehold parcel in Kapolei, Oʻahu, adjacent to the UH West Oʻahu campus• Phase One: Four 18,000 sq. ft. paired stages, production offices, mill, and retail/commercial space• Phase Two: Additional sound stages, office space, production amenities, expanded live/work spaces, and a hotel• Directly across from the Academy for Creative Media, UH’s film and digital media program• Strategically located near rail transit, the master-planned D.R. Horton Ho‘opili community, which includes more than 11,000 new homes, and the growing Kapolei communityHawaii Studio Group - A Collaborative Development TeamHawaii Studio Group brings together decades of experience in film production infrastructure, real estate, and media technology:• Island Film Group — A leader in Hawaiʻi’s film and television industry since 2007, IFG has produced, co-produced, and financed more than 100 film, television, and commercial projects• Stephan D. Smith — A global studio developer with over 50 studio projects spanning the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia, serving as developers, consultants, and operators• Hawaiʻi Media Inc. — Locally owned and operated for more than 30 years, HMI is the state’s largest and most comprehensive film and television equipment rental company

