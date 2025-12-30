DR. PHONE FIX CONTINUES ITS NATIONAL EXPANSION, ACQUIRES ATLANTIC CANADA'S TOP CELL PHONE REPAIR CHAIN

Dr. Phone Fix Logo

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HALIFAX, CANADA. Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (“Dr. Phone Fix” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DPF) continues its national expansion by acquiring Atlantic Canada's top cell phone repair chain, Geebo Device Repair Inc. (“Geebo”), a well-established mobile device repair chain with multiple retail service locations across Nova Scotia.“This transaction represents a significant step in Dr. Phone Fix’s national growth strategy and marks our strategic entry into Atlantic Canada,” said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. “It strengthens our position as a Canadian leader in consumer electronics repair and resale, while advancing our mission to make professional device care accessible coast to coast.”The base purchase price was $1,350,000 and is subject to customary adjustments.“This acquisition is a milestone in our ongoing expansion and solidifies Dr. Phone Fix’s position as a coast-to-coast service provider,” added Mr. Sawhney. “Establishing a strong East Coast platform extends our geographic reach, creates operational synergies, and connects us to a loyal regional customer base. It also enhances our OEM-certified repair capabilities, strengthens insurance-partner relationships, and supports our commitment to sustainable device-care practices.”“With this transaction, we are laying the groundwork for scalable national growth,” Sawhney continued. “We are on track to expand from 41 corporate locations to more than 70 stores nationwide within the next 12 to 18 months.”Following completion of the Transaction, Geebo’s existing management and team are expected to remain in place to ensure operational continuity and preserve the high level of customer service the brand is known for.Dr. Phone Fix continues to focus on expanding its network of corporately owned stores across major Canadian provinces while pursuing additional strategic acquisitions and partnerships. These initiatives align with the Company’s long-term vision of becoming Canada’s leading coast-to-coast device-care and circular-economy brand, known for sustainability, customer trust, and technological excellence.About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and certified pre-owned device industry. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 41 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains strong partnerships with OEMs and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix continues to set the benchmark for device care and resale in Canada.

