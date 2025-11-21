BitMobile Achieves Multi-Country Type Approval for Its Phēnix X Smartphone Across Africa

BitMobile is bringing secure, affordable, blockchain-enabled mobile technology to millions.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitMobile, a South African-based leader in mobile innovation and blockchain-driven solutions, announced a breakthrough milestone for its flagship Phēnix X smartphone: type approval across key African countries, unlocking one of the most extensive market expansion opportunities in the company’s history.

This achievement positions the Phēnix X as one of the few next-generation smartphones cleared for commercial distribution across multiple regions simultaneously, accelerating BitMobile’s mission to deliver secure blockchain technology to emerging markets.

Type approval confirms that the Phēnix X meets each country’s regulatory, safety, and performance standards, ensuring the device is ready for mass market rollout. With this achievement, BitMobile is positioned for immediate scale across the continent. The Phēnix X has received approval in the following countries.

South Africa: Approved

Nigeria: Approved

Tanzania: Approved

Ethiopia: Approved

Uganda: Approved

Eswatini: Approved

Malawi: Approved

Seychelles: Approved

Namibia: Approved

With approvals spanning East, West, and Southern Africa, BitMobile now holds one of the widest smartphone certification footprints among emerging tech brands entering the market.

“This milestone is more than a regulatory green light; it’s validation of our commitment to quality, safety, and reliability,” said Brian Maw, CEO of BitMobile. “The Phēnix X was built for the realities of emerging markets, and now we’re ready to place this device into millions of hands.”

The Phēnix X smartphone stands out for its blend of accessibility and advanced capability. Built for durability and long-lasting performance, the device integrates robust security features, decentralized identity options, biometric protections, multi-day battery efficiency, and access to the BioFi ecosystem, which unlocks digital rewards, education, and new financial opportunities.

With type approval secured, BitMobile is now entering the next phase of deployment, including distribution partnerships, localized marketing campaigns, retail onboarding, and training initiatives for field teams. Launch announcements for each country will follow in stages.

“We’re not just bringing a phone to market, we’re delivering opportunity,” Maw added. “The Phēnix X empowers individuals to learn, earn, connect, and participate fully in the digital economy. This milestone allows us to scale that impact faster than ever.”

As BitMobile finalizes logistics and begins a market-by-market rollout, anticipation is rising among retailers, partners, and early users who have been awaiting the Phēnix X’s arrival. This wave of multi-country approvals signals a defining moment for the company and a meaningful leap forward for digital access across the continent.

About BitMobile

BitMobile is more than a technology company. We are South Africa’s first innovator in blockchain smartphones, watches, and tablets, committed to empowering individuals across the Pan-African region through cutting-edge blockchain technology, financial inclusion, and secure digital experiences. Our mission is to provide everyone with access to the tools, knowledge, and opportunities shaping the digital era. Learn more at www.bitmobiletech.com.

