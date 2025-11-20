Submit Release
Court Expands Access to Free Child Care Services at Two Courthouse Locations

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara reminds families that free, professional child care services are available at two courthouse locations — the Family Justice Center Courthouse (FJCC) in San José and the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill.

